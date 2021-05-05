Love Horoscope For Thursday, May 6, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 6, 2021.

We are dreamy-eyed but also realistic while Venus in Taurus harmonizes with Pluto in the working sector of the zodiac.

This signals changes to come as Venus prepares to leave home to enter the more analytical expression of the Gemini zodiac sign.

For some zodiac signs, this could prompt an ex to come back or to look for closure where it is needed.

For other zodiac signs, a desire to social could start to brew and wanderlust takes on new meaning.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, May 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Let your love be free. The emotions behind love can be misleading.

People don't own one another, no matter how dedicated and in love they are. The greater your love is the freer you're meant to be.

Communicate your desire to grow together and encourage your self-expression. It can be hard, but it's wonderful when you can love someone and also be willing to let go as needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can be out of sync with the person you love, and it feels like the person is right but the timing is wrong.

You may feel challenged with the way your direction is going right now.

These trials are meant to help you learn about how to love someone where they are, even if it means that they cannot be with you right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may trust love, but not people. It's confusing at times to think that you can love someone but only end up hurt.

This is what leads you to think that you cannot trust the emotion itself, but you can trust love.

And, the experiences you are going through now may give you a sense of hopelessness, but they won't last love. Even if people disappoint, love always wins.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The past does not define your future relationship. Certain memories will always be there for you to recall, and this is the toughest part about moving forward.

You will always remember certain things about a person, place, or experience, but you get to choose how to respond to each moment when you recall it later on.

You can choose to hold on to a grudge or focus on the love, even if you don't ever try to go back and reconnect with that other person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be honest with yourself about the way that you feel. What's going on in your heart? What have you been thinking about yourself?

These are important questions to answer as you start to build your courage to put your heart back out there into the world again.

Even when you're in a relationship, there's a little slither you keep to yourself, but maybe with some healing, you can go back to some form of innocence where you're comfortable to give yourself fully in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Take time for yourself, and use what you ask for wisely. You are giving a lot of yourself, your time, and your resources to other people. Remember to conserve some of your energy for yourself.

Do something that helps you to rest. Take care of your body, your mind, and your spirit.

Don't just wait for things to happen. If you know you need to tend to your life, then give yourself space to do so.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is a gift, and sometimes you have to give generously, other times you need to be frugal.

On days like today, think 'big picture'. When you are in a relationship and falling in love, you see only that person.

You need to take a step back. There are so many other things to review and pay attention to. Don't limit yourself, even if your heart has tunnel vision.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Find the right balance between loving, spending your life together, and being a whole person.

You may find yourself giving over much more of your time and resources than you originally planned. It can be difficult to pull back a bit when you've started to invest so much of yourself into another person.

You need to give yourself some room instead of worrying if space will lessen the intensity of your commitment.

The latter could leave you wide open to resentment, so avoided those negative feelings before they have a chance to start by giving one another some space.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love and romance are emotions that need actions taken each day.

Pay attention to the signs of love not just how someone makes you feel.

If you're the only one doing all the work and there's no reciprocation or sense of oneness in your relationship, then you may want to start reevaluating what you think you have and compare it to what you see going on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

How does something go from romantic to betrayal?

You may be perplexed by how quickly what felt intensely passionate is suddenly less warm and even cold.

Familiarity can set in this week, and cause you to question everything.

Relationships sometimes need some fine-tuning. Try to bring back the spark by doing something new today or during the week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your family can be a clue as to how things are going in your love life.

Sometimes relatives are wrong, but they may see the red flags sooner than you do because they aren't wearing rose-colored glasses.

Perhaps borrow their opinion for a few moments to see if there's any merit to what's being warned about. Let yourself hear what is being said before you decide to tune out completely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Want to start a family? Talk it over with your mate? Even if you've just started dating, this could be your common ground or deal-breaker. Open the door to the conversation?

See how you feel about the future and whether or not expanding your responsibilities to include being a parent is something you want or decide to hold off on later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.