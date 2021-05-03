3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have An Ex Come Back This Week

Mercury and Venus are in Taurus this week for one last time this week, and before Mercury slides into Gemini, someone from the past could try to reenter your life.

Who's going to have an unexpected visit from an ex-lover this week?

This is a hot time for love for three zodiac signs: Taurus, Gemini, and Virgo.

Mercury changing signs could be why an ex comes back to reconnect, ask for forgiveness, or get closure from heartbreak that's ready to heal.

Because we are talking about Venus who rules Taurus, and Mercury who rules both Gemini and Virgo, chances are high for these three zodiac signs.

Someone's coming back to town for a visit - might be good, might be bad. Someone could have an try to slide a hello back into the DMs.

And it's an ex, someone you once knew very, very well and this will only be happening if your sign happens to be one of these three...

These 3 zodiac signs will have an ex comeback this week:

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, while the Sun is still in your sign, you will not only be feeling strong - you'll be experiencing the feeling of being extraordinarily attractive.

While that sounds top-notch, this kind of attractiveness is like a magnet; it attracts everything, and that means the good, the bad, the ugly - and, the past.

You're going to want to keep your eyes open this week, which will start out with a bang, right on Sunday.

What may seem like an innocent venture out may end up in a reunion with someone you just happened to bump into - someone who wants back in your life.

And that someone may not exactly be a person you want in your circle, after all - they were an old flame of yours and you most definitely got over them a long time ago.

Sunday will start the process up, and if you're able to access Mercury's expert communication skills (and you will) you'll nip all incidents in the bud by speaking up right at the beginning of this not-so-welcomed reunion.

Remember who you are, Taurus - you fought hard to get where you are; you don't need to be dragged down by someone from your past who was never good for you, nor will they ever be. Eyes open, shield up, courageous confrontation at the ready!

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Now that we're in May, you, Gemini, will start to feel the power of what it's like to get closer to your own sun sign.

So, you're dealing with the oncoming of your own personal power, mixed with the present astrological condition of Venus conjunct Mercury in Taurus.

Oh, that Venus - she really can be insistent, and when it comes to love - and you, this week, she's going to stir things up by bringing your attention back to an old lover.

Just as you thought you were over them for good - bang, zoom - they're back in your life and wanting 'to talk.'

You know that routine, right? "Let's just talk" can easily turn into, "Did you just accidentally call me?" Yes, it's going to be that kind of week.

The one where you do exactly what you didn't want to do, with someone you never wanted anything to do with again - yet, there you go - reacting emotionally - and intimately.

Consenting adults and all that stuff, right? Interestingly enough, by Wednesday, the 5th of May, you should be completely back to your good old self, but you will have also opened up a door to a relationship that might have been best left alone.

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

How do you fit in with such a lineup of zodiac signs, Virgo? Well, Mercury in Taurus is a fixed earth sign that, at this particular point in time, has a really profound effect on Virgos in terms of getting your attention. Your Virgo nature is stubborn - Taurus amped that up.

Your Virgo nature is difficult - Venus softens that. Your Virgo nature is uncompromising, and Mercury's intense influence on you is here to see that you DO compromise for the sake of learning a lesson.

And, it looks like that lesson is about to come to you in the form of an ex-partner.

We're looking at Sunday to start - right at the top of the week is going to see you wondering about a person that may come up in your social media feed - they will capture your attention.

You may resent being moved out of your comfort zone, but that's exactly how the planets are playing you this week; while you may be content to be stubborn, difficult, and uncompromising, you'll suddenly notice that you want to participate in something you didn't see coming.

When your ex reaches out to you, anticipate butterflies in the stomach and the onset of excitement. What's the lesson here? Take a chance - maybe this old flame is worth giving another chance to.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.