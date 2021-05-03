Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 4, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

We all need a break and want to escape the worries of life on Tuesday as the Moon leaves analytical Aquarius to enter the sensitive and spiritual nature of Pisces.

The Moon in Pisces increases our awareness of the things that can be.

It's the perfect day for an astrological consultation or to get a tarot card reading, too.

If your birthday is on May 4, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You are practical and goal-oriented, and action-driven. You like to stick to the facts and want to know what you can do to help when you see a problem.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American actress Audrey Hepburn, Jamaican-born singer/songwriter Shameik Alti Moore, and American sportscaster, Erin Andrews.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, May 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Grow your networking. Lucky Jupiter expands your friendship circle, and just before the Moon slips into the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of spirituality, you may have your senses guide you in the right direction.

Have an urge to call or text someone you've not spoken to in a while? Listen to the nudge. Something could be stirring and an opportunity could come your way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be conservative. Try to resist the temptation to go big when you already know that the timing isn't right.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of friendships, and even if everyone else is doing something, that doesn't mean that their decisions are right for you.

Think for yourself. Avoid following the crowd mentality because it's easier.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Watch your back. Some days the gossip house is on fire, and you do not want to be the one who is stoking the flames.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of career and social status, and it's essential that you keep your professional appearance pristine, even when you think no one is watching.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

People who enter your life function as mirrors.

When you see something you love, dislike, or are on the fence about, this is a signal from the universe to pay special attention.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of personal beliefs, and this can create some uncomfortable feelings about what you think and feel.

This is a potentially healing time for you. Don't shove your emotions down, instead, let them surface and see what's going on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Disruptions, delays, and setbacks can be all part of the day, but this is not the time to go it alone.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of shared resources, and all sorts of good things are accessible to you.

If you need money, ask to borrow it from a friend - you're good for the loan. If your car won't start, ask for a ride, and offer to repay with dinner.

Things may not be easy to do throughout the day, but being connected with the world and people you know can help will make it easier.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Life is full of surprises, and you may find yourself caught off-guard by the well-intended gesture of a friend or colleague.

But don't let your anxiousness get the best of you. Unexpected can be a good thing.

Remain optimistic. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of commitments, and something you've been hoping for could come through for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your creative juices will be flowing at the start of the day so try and capture the vibe without putting ideas or plans off for the afternoon.

You can get a lot accomplished early, and your mind will feel fresh without much effort.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of daily duties, so the evening hours can easily become bogged down with lots of chores and responsibilities.

Try not to let the heaviness of the latter hours bring you down. It's good to have productive days and to push yourself when you're at your peak.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may be bumping heads with an authority figure at the start of the day, but if you can manage to keep your own ego in check, it can work in your favor.

Things are hard to ignore at work, and you may sense that there's a power battle going on. Try not to get involved.

Things can improve later in the day, once the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of creativity.

Blow off some steam doodling during a meeting if you must. A little art therapy while powering through can do wonders for your mind.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can be as kind as you want to be, but it may still not go over the way you expected.

There's tension in your communication sector, and it's important to not take words personally, as things said may have nothing to do with you, and it could be a lot of projection.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of home, and the family, and this is where you find your source of comfort and belonging.

Pick up the phone and call a relative who always knows the right things to say.

Do something you know will help you to remain grounded and that soothes you whenever you need to relax.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If there's money on the table for you to make, don't turn down the opportunity.

The day starts off with peak financial opportunities, so if you're looking for a job, have an offer for work, it's a good time to consider taking it.

Later, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication, and it will be so much easier to get through those work emails that piled up over the weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

it's not about you, but there are times when you wish it were.

Your boss may not understand some of your personal needs or wants, and now is not the time to be confrontational about the matter, especially if it involves money.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of money and personal property later in the day, and this is a much better time for intense and difficult conversations. If you can hold something off until tomorrow, even better.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Leave the past in the past, unless you really think you can do something to change it now.

You may wonder whether or not there is any way to really make something right after it has gone wrong. You can try to do so, but things may be difficult to complete.

Once the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of identity, it's a good time to evaluate yourself and your role in the matter.

While you may not be able to change the world, you can work on your own flaws to make your life better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.