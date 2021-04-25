Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 26, 2021

The universe is speaking, and your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, April 26, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The number 8 seems to present itself in quite a few ways, and it could be hinting that we are about to experience something both powerful and mysterious.

The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Libra entering Scorpio. Monday's Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

Famous Life Path 8s include American actor Gene Hackman, fashion designer Giorgio Armani, and singer/songwriter Faith Hill.

Strength is the 8th tarot card in the Major Arcana, and Scorpio is also the 8th zodiac sign in astrology.

What does this mean for you and your zodiac sign?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, April 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, sweet little Ram. Did you realize that you were not meant to be like everyone else?

Perhaps the reason you have this tarot card in reverse is that you've gone too far off the path in order to people-please.

But, the truth is you'll never find happiness singing to the tune of someone else's song.

You are your own person. First, and leader of the zodiac. Yes, it's lonely at the top, but you'll get used to it, and even learn to enjoy it!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Hierophant, reversed

This is not your parent's world, Taurus. You've been hearing advice that seems to point to the past.

And, as much as you love to be traditional, and the Hierophant is YOUR tarot card, this one signals that change is not only happening in the world around you.

It's also happening in you. When you change from the inside out, everything else falls in line - not apart.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

You are a light, and you're radiating positive energy even when things are uncertain.

This is not the time to remain stagnant, Gemini. Your shape-shifter ways are going to come in handy, as revealed by the Knight of Cups.

This is where you start to explore your feelings. They will lead you to your imagination. Take your dreams to a new height as you reach for the stars!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Be yourself, Cancer. Putting yourself out there time and time again is not your natural bent.

It's what you often force yourself to do because let's be honest, you love people and you know that they need you.

But, right now, you're tired, exhausted is not even the right word. You need a day off, so rather than call out sick, which you don't really want to do.

Just tell everyone you're taking a social media break to rest up and then you'll be there like always.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Lovers, reversed

Do things on your own terms, Leo. When you're ready for commitment, no one has to guess what you're feeling or thinking. You start to wear your heart on your sleeve and share everything that you're feeling inside.

But, right now... you're on the fence, and that means sitting back and calculating your next move. It could be that you're not really interested in giving up your freedom yet. You've got other things you'd like to explore right now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups

Be flexible, but you don't have to be a pushover, Virgo.

There's a rapid change in the way life is headed, and this has you really pulling straws and trying to regain control of your life in any way that you can.

You may feel really irritated that life just cannot seem to ever get back to a state of normal. But maybe this is a training for a new stage in life that's just around the corner.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: King of Wands, reversed

Well, Libra, you have to push yourself. You don't typically like to go after things or step on anyone's toes. Lord, knows that you prefer not to be the overly assertive bull in the room who could potentially offend others.

However, this card wants you to know that you can ask the Universe to do things for you, and there are times when it will, but this time you have to go after what you want yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Hermit, reversed

You have to say what you really think. When someone asks you for your advice, you can be pointed and brutal, but this is why. you're the one being asked and not anyone else. Your friend is needing your honesty.

Even you're afraid that this is going to ruin your relationship. What's worse, Scorpio? Not speaking up and then you have to hold back forever that you thought that thing would happen? Or saying the truth and perhaps preventing a disaster before it strikes?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Try to contain your surprise. here's nothing you like more than to share something exciting.

You live your life like an open book, and this is why when the unpredictable happens, it's hard for you to conceal it.

Just wait, Sagittarius. Big news is coming your way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Don't worry, Capricorn. What you want in life is going to happen for you.

It's not always fun to take on the role of the student or the one who is not the boss, manager, or in control - but the truth is that trust has to be earned.

You're helping others to see that you're the best person for the job. Your work ethic is strong. Hang in there.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands, reversed

This is not your fault, Aquarius. There's a lot going on, and when you're depending on the world to get things going, delays happen, and then you have to wait.

You can be as independent as you want to be, but the truth is that we are all interconnected in some way. So be patient with others, and don't forget to also be patient with yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups, reversed

You've shed enough tears, Pisces. You can't keep doing this to yourself. Living in the past and reminiscing are two different things.

Living in the past is when you allow your sorrow to define your future. Reminiscing is looking back and seeing how far you've come so that you don't repeat your past mistakes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.