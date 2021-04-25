Your horoscope for today, April 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

Tension can be felt everywhere, and the Moon leaves sweet Libra first thing in the morning. The Moon enters Scorpio at 12:15 p.m. EST.

In Scorpio, the Moon is in its fall, which means that it does not express itself in the sweetest of ways. Hence, also why the Full Moon which takes place between April 26-27th is also called the 'monster moon', too.

The Full Moon begins at 11:31 p.m. EST.

If your birthday is on April 26, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

Strong and self-assured you are slow to choose a life partner, but once you're committed you're just as slow to end things even if the relationship is not where it needs to be.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American actor Channing Tatum, former First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump, and comedian Carol Burnett.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Let go of fear, Aries, everything will work itself out. The Moon enters your solar house of shared resources, and you may have to depend on others for things to work.

Once the Scorpio Full Moon takes place, it will square Pluto, bringing tension to your career sector. Life can feel a bit out of control where you're questioning everything, but these strong emotions are so useful. Evaluate them. There's a reason why certain situations come up and become part of your story.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you want things to work out, Taurus, you have to be willing to try. The Moon enters your solar house of commitments and marriage, and love can be hard but it's worth the struggle.

Once the Scorpio Full Moon takes place, it will square Pluto, bringing tension to your educational sector, and if you've felt distant from God or your faith, it may feel right to try and reconnect through meditation, prayer, or some form of spiritual practice to help ground your thoughts and feelings for the next lunar phase.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The routine is where success lies, Gemini. The Moon enters your solar house of daily duties, and there will be lots of things for you to manage, but not everything demands your attention all at the same time.

Once the Scorpio Full Moon takes place, it will square Pluto, bringing tension to your shared resources sector, and you may not like receiving a gift from someone. Perhaps you prefer to be the gift-giver, but it's time for a change. It can feel just as good to give as it does to receive.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Find moments where laughter can be expressed, Cancer. The Moon enters your solar house of pleasure and play, and it's up to you to decide that you want to be happy.

Once the Scorpio Full Moon takes place, it will square Pluto, bringing tension to your commitment sector, and this is your moment to really say what you want and how you feel.

If you're on the fence when it comes to a partnership, don't feel pressured to fit someone else's mold. Be transparent and say what you need to make these things work.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may not like everyone, Leo, but respect is always good to give. The Moon enters your solar house of authority figures, and there can be times when you bump heads with people who you must work with that call the shots, not you.

Once the Scorpio Full Moon takes place, it will square Pluto, bringing tension to your daily duties sector, and this can mean a lot of changes throughout the month that you did not expect.

You may experience a significant life change that takes your path in a different direction - one that you did not plan for.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Plan your next trip, Virgo. The Moon enters your solar house of local travel, and a vacation may be in the works if you're ready for one.

Once the Scorpio Full Moon takes place, it will square Pluto, bringing tension to your creativity sector, and the pressure of life can have a beautiful effect on you.

Sometimes crisis brings things that are in you to the surface. Your imagination and your desire to create something new can grow.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Save what you can, Libra. The Moon enters your solar house of money, and there are things you need and want, but a budget is necessary to establish so everything gets taken care of.

Once the Scorpio Full Moon takes place, it will square Pluto, bringing tension to your home sector, and if you've been meaning to move or to make some sort of interior changes to the design of your house or a room, now is a good time to do so. You may find a change is refreshing for you.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have to believe in yourself, Scorpio. The Moon enters your solar house of identity, and you have to look at life from the view of others.

Once the Scorpio Full Moon takes place, it will square Pluto, bringing tension to your communication sector, there are things that words may not be able to express so easily, but you can find a new way.

Sing. Write poetry. Maybe launch a TikTok channel or something that gives you a voice for a cause you're passionate about.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There is always a way, Sagittarius. The Moon enters your solar house of spirituality, and your spiritual guides are there for you to lean on.

Once the Scorpio Full Moon takes place, it will square Pluto, bringing tension to your personal property sector, and sometimes you have to push to get what's rightfully yours.

Ask for your friend to return an important borrowed item. It's OK for you to decide that certain things you own are off-limits from now on.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Put yourself out there to meet new people, Capricorn. The Moon enters your solar house of networking, and the window of opportunity is opening as others close.

Once the Scorpio Full Moon takes place, it will square Pluto, bringing tension to your self-improvement sector, so be prepared for self-doubt. You might not know what direction you'd like your life to take right now.

You may be feeling like there are so many options available to you, but search out your options and see what really interests you. Then, you can focus on cultivating that in your life for the next 3-6 months.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You never know if you have the job if you don't try, Aquarius. The Moon enters your solar house of promotions, and a new chapter is coming your way once you've allowed another to end.

Once the Scorpio Full Moon takes place, it will square Pluto, bringing tension to your enemy sector, and sometimes people have a way of revealing their ill-intent. Pay close attention to the words of others, and their actions. Don't ignore red flags when they waive.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Have an open mind, Pisces, The Moon enters your solar house of higher learning, and things are starting to change in order for you to adapt and grow.

Once the Scorpio Full Moon takes place, it will square Pluto, bringing tension to your friendships sector, and your loneliness may end soon. You may meet and make a sudden acquaintance that inspires you to be a better person.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.