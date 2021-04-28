Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 29, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

If you have the day off or big plans to travel, then Thursday is your lucky day.

The Moon spends the day in energetic and adventurous Sagittarius, which is associated with all things outdoors and even scholastic. If you have to reapply to college now that the universities are opening up for Fall? This is the time to do it.

With The Moon speaking with restrictive and mature Saturn all day, despite feeling a strong desire to get out there and explore, we also have the wherewithal to remain responsible and get our important tasks done.

If your birthday is on April 29, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You value home comforts and tradition. While you do love to travel, you equally enjoy a quiet night at home.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld and pianist and composer Duke Ellington.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are hard to ignore, but heed the energy of the room. You may want to be honest, but the Moon in Sagittarius is activated by Saturn and this launches the day with a focus on your career and social reputation making it necessary to cautiously speak your mind.

It's a good idea to ponder the things that you want to say and shape your message to meet the needs of the listener. Your care is an act of consideration and can boost your

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Study the rules at work so you understand what's expected from you better.

The Moon in Sagittarius is activated by Saturn and this launches the day with a focus on your higher learning and personal philosophy, and you may find yourself in a situation at work that has you wondering what you need to know.

Review your employee handbook at work or look up the recent changes that affect your rights or your benefits, which may be changing this year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You don't like to depend on others, but what if it made a difference in your life right now? You could be coming into money, and it may be through someone close to you.

The Moon in Sagittarius is activated by Saturn and this launches the day with a focus on your shared resource sector, and this is a great thing.

Someone who has significant clout, good advice, and care for your well-being.

The only thing that you need to decide is if you will take the help when it's offered to you. If you need it, maybe you should.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You wear your heart on your sleeve but maybe tucking it back is a good idea. Sometimes things don't work out the way you'd like them to.

The Moon in Sagittarius is activated by Saturn and this launches the day with a focus on your commitments, and you may start to see the cracks in a relationship that you didn't realize were there.

Healing can be possible, and you're motivated to show your care and concern especially with Mars in your sign this month.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Keep track of the time, and if you have to set alarms, do it. The day can run ahead of you while the Moon in Sagittarius is activated by Saturn and this launches the day with a focus on your daily duties. Your mind will be spinning with all the things that you need to get done.

Everything will seem to be crying out for your attention, and despite your desire to give each and every errand all of you, you simply cannot - nor should you. Some priorities will just need to go to the bottom of the list.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Dig in deep to find that inner child. It's still alive and well eager to play. The Moon in Sagittarius is activated by Saturn and this launches the day with a focus on your creativity.

Pick a project that allows you to express a fresh idea or make something old into a beautiful thing. You don't have to do anything fancy. Maybe try to make some jewelry to wear for summer or attempt to decorate a wall with flowers.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Stick to what you know. Simplicity can make life easier in so many ways. The Moon in Sagittarius is activated by Saturn and this launches the day with a focus on your home and the family, you'll want those home comforts that bring a strong sense of support and love in your life.

Spend some time with your parents. Call them and see how they are doing. Reconnect with a routine that helps you to feel a strong sense of balance and control in your surroundings. Don't try to take on too much unless you have to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Even you can be chatty at times. You have so much to say and to get out in the open. So, when the Moon in Sagittarius is activated by Saturn and this launches the day with a focus on your communication sector, you're really ready to share your thoughts, ideas, and feelings.

You have been holding so much inside that becoming an open book is cathartic for you. Don't be afraid of this process. It's good for you to be expressive in this way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Don't miss out on this golden opportunity. Make some money, and if you have work offers, even if they are temporary, this is your time to say 'yes'.

The Moon in Sagittarius is activated by Saturn and this launches the day with a focus on your money sector, and you can find yourself cashing in on some amazing financial opportunities that help you to catch up with some expenses that you're dealing with.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You know what you need, so why deny it? The Moon in Sagittarius is activated by Saturn and this launches the day with a focus on your identity, and this is a time for you to really give yourself permission to be authentic and real.

You don't have to put up a front to make others happy. They will see through the mask anyway.

Just be who you are, and if you find that there's a reason to adjust, be open-minded enough to take that into consideration.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Not everyone is going to like you or be your friend. Even if you try to be amazingly likable, there will always be that one person who takes beef with your smile.

The Moon in Sagittarius is activated by Saturn and this launches the day with a focus on your hidden enemies sector, so watch your back.

Pay attention to the gossips and those who would like nothing more than to see you miserable. Smile anyway.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You need to be around other people. There's nothing like good company, and when the Moon in Sagittarius is activated by Saturn and this launches the day with a focus on your friendship sector, it's time for you to enjoy being around your kindreds.

Don't let your introverted side win. If you can't get together, call and schedule something for the near future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.