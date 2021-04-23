Love Horoscope For Friday, April 23, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 23, 2021.

On Friday, while the Sun remains steady in the determined sign of Taurus, we are charged with self-reflection.

We all have our best moments, but even under the best circumstances, there are times when personalities reveal cracks in character.

The Moon spends the day in discerning Virgo, and she swoops past the dwarf planet Vesta, the planet of the feminine creative energy of commitment, dedication, and faith.

We are in a place where it's time to make a decision in love - are you all in or out?

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're vulnerable right now, and with Mars harmonizing with the Midheaven, you may believe that the only solution is to work harder or carry the weight of others, but this isn't true.

Try to focus on something that brings you comfort and hope in this situation. Say yes to something good and fun that you love, and don't worry about what you cannot control.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don't let your ego get in the way of love. You really do know how you feel, but right now things may feel a bit cloudy.

Yes, you have your own right to be loved in the way that you need and want, but sometimes there's room to grow for everyone when it comes to building a relationship.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Listen with intention. Speaking your mind may be what you want to do but the delivery could not be how you hoped it to be.

With Mercury squaring Saturn in your sector of beliefs opinions and mindsets could collide. If you feel the tension don't let it get to you.

Don't take this personally. Communication is a process that takes time.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love gets a reality check. You may have been wearing rose-colored glasses, but when the Moon in intentional Virgo squares Neptune in your sector of higher learning pay attention to what's happening in your love life through a Deja Vu moment.

A lot could change in your relationships as Pluto puts pressure on the Moon to make something happen in your romantic life, perhaps before the Full Moon arrives in Scorpio.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be thankful for what you have, even if right now you're still single and waiting.

Things are moving along nicely with a stellium of planets in your sector of social status. It can feel like love is moving awfully slow with Saturn in your sector of love and relationships.

But, good things take time. Your future mate is going through whatever is needed for them to be just perfect for when you meet.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Lucky and love can be a bit sporadic.

Your online dating profile may go from full to empty this week, and meeting someone new can feel like a famine or feast of potential partners.

Mercury is sending out a signal to good luck Jupiter in your sector of health, so channel your frustration into a good workout or spending time with a friend who empathizes with you.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is starting to change as Venus breaks from hiding with the Sun. You may feel like your own heart is starting to thaw.

There's still a little bit of work to do when it comes to healing your heart, but the energy feels good to know things are turning around for the better.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you've started to go into work again, and you've been hoping to meet someone new, dress up for a chance invite out for a dinner or coffee date.

Mars is getting a boost of positive energy from Jupiter and this makes it hard to ignore or resist your charming personality.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There are two sides to every situation, and while you sense things are just within reach for a potential soulmate, you may still feel that it's still too soon to tell.

There are mixed signals being sent, and so while too many questions remain unanswered, it's best to keep your feet on the ground, even if your heart is already fully committed.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love can break through reservations and limitations, but not with money or with intimacy. Real love is reached only through the use of your heart.

When you've been ghosted and the person you like just goes quiet and doesn't call or text, you may feel unhopeful.

Things may not seem to be what you once thought that they were.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Happiness comes from within and even if your heart is breaking about what's happening right now in the world and even in your own love life.

Your partner may not understand why you're so emotional right now, but your reasons are what they are.

You have been through a lot while Uranus is in Taurus, and even though things are better, you're still seeing certain changes are far away.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Keep a pen handy, as your dreams can feel real and give you insight into what's happening in your life now. Your soul knows what it needs to hear.

Psychic Pluto speaks to your ruler, Neptune in your sign, and this opens the veil of what's beyond all that you understand right now.

Plan a long bath, take a hot shower. Relax. Open your mind and heart to hear when the universe speaks with love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.