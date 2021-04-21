Love Horoscope For Thursday, April 22, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 22, 2021.

We have this beautiful break from the stress we've been under over the last few weeks. Venus had been nestled tightly with the Sun in Aries, and the intensity of fire was felt by all.

But now, she's home in Taurus working with Mercury, too. Our communication can be clear, but there's some tension brewing.

Here's what's going on and why things are starting to ramp up again.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you're not quite ready yet to wear your heart on your sleeve.

There's still so much going on in your money sector with Venus in Taurus, that you're focusing on finances takes a priority.

That's not to say you won't enjoy a sweet conversation or two with someone you love.

In fact, with Mercury and the Sun in Taurus encouraging sensitive talk, schedule a coffee chat with a friend soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The entire month can have you feeling like love is in the air, but with so many changes due to the pandemic, putting yourself out there to meet someone feels slightly impossible to do with consistency.

But don't give up hope. With Uranus and Mercury in your sign this month the internet can be a great way for you to connect with someone you haven't met yet. Give yourself some time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in your sector of hidden enemies, and she's likely to bring some clarity to a difficult relationship or situation.

This is where you get to know where you stand with someone who has been playing games. While it's not easy to hear the truth, at least you'll know.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With Venus in Taurus, your friends are a place where you can feel the love in ways that you didn't think friendships could deliver.

Don't make excuses not to remain connected. Even if you have to be the one who 'always' calls or texts first, keep the love and momentum flowing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Venus spends the day in your solar house of social status. This can be where you feel the need for an ego rub like you haven't had in years.

A simple compliment can go so far. It's OK to as your loved one for it.

Your desire to be seen for who you are is huge, and so rather than pretend you aren't needy is unnecessary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends the day in your solar house of beliefs, and it's so important that you believe in the potential of love.

You may be going through some challenges right now as life can make you feel jaded. But it's time for a change. The past can't define you, that is unless you let it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in your solar house of secrets, and you may not like knowing that yours are out on the table for all to see.

This is a good day to practice putting up boundaries or for setting up guards that you let down but regretted doing so later.

You may not like that you're so self-protective right now, but there's a time and place for everything.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in your solar house of commitments, and this is a beautiful time for you to find the spark you lost in a long-lasting relationship.

While you may need to talk things through or find out where your connection went wrong, it's worth the time and energy you'll put into it.

Even if things don't work out the way you want, you can say that you tried.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends the day in your solar house of pets, and if you have always wanted a dog or cat, this is the time to consider adopting one.

The love of an animal is such a wonderful thing to experience. If you've been feeling like someone is missing from your home, perhaps a furry best friend is what you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends the day in your solar house of romance, play, and creativity, so let your ideas flow.

There are so many ways to bring the gift of love to your life, even if you're single.

From paying it forward in the fast-food line to holding the door for a stranger at the grocery store.

You'll love the way you feel by doing something sweet that shines a light on your best side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Even in the worst situations, family is so important to you, and with Venus finishing April in your sector of home, it's the perfect time to make your love nest personal.

Dedicate some time this month to make it a place where things feel just the way you want and need them to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Hearing that you're special will make your heart swoon, and someone may be thinking of you and how you make them feel all week.

Venus in your communication sector makes your presence undeniably know by anyone you come into contact with. Your sweet side is hard to resist.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.