Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 22, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, April 22, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Taurus and the Moon enters Virgo. Thursday is a Life Path Number 4, the Manager.

Wisdom is a voice that we all have inside of us but when life gets chaotic and busy it's hard to hear what your spirit is trying to say.

How well do you manage your emotions. The Full Moon is coming in a little under a week, and there's intense energy building up before the lunar release.

But on Thursday, the Moon leaves look-at-me Leo to enter Virgo, which is inward-focused and conservatively driven in many respects.

Even in the tarot, Virgo is associated with looking within. The Hermit tarot card is ruled by Virgo.

Embrace the message of the Hermit tarot card. Do some meditation, thinking, and prayer.

Spend the next few days in introspection, deep soul searching, and self-discovery for the purpose of wisdom.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You want to quit, but right now it's important to hang in there.

So often people leave situations when they are close to the finish line because the difficulties of the journey have finally become real.

But, you came this far for a reason. It's not time for you to give up, so don't. See this thing through to the end.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

Saying goodbye is another way of saying hello, only to a different person. Your life isn't over, even if it feels like it might be right now.

You've got real feelings. You need time to process them, but soon you will see that this was sad, but one of the best moments of your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

No one is immune to a problem. Things suddenly happen out of the blue to everyone.

What matters is how you react to the hand you've been dealt. If you choose to get angry and rage, then that's your decision.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Intuition something that needs to be fed.

If you're always walking around with noise in your life - from podcasts to music and people chatting, talking, or being around - how will your mind ever connect with your soul.

You need that quiet time you keep failing to give yourself. Give your body the space it needs to breathe.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You're not overthinking things, but you are worrying more than you should.

You've heard the old saying, "you cannot change anything when you are worried'.

You can't. So, why bother losing sleep at night over what's out of your control. Do something with your time that's productive. Be proactive.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

You want it all, but the reality is that it's hard to have it all at the same time.

You can't be a full-time mother, wife, and colleague all at the same time.

There are only so many hours in a day. You have to choose what's most important to you and when then base your schedule and decisions from there.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

You know what you want. You can go through all the reasons why what you want is impossible for you to have, but the truth is that you are really tempted to go after it.

And, this desire is causing you to experience an imbalance in your life. The question is what will you do about it?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

You have no idea what's going on, but there's gossip going around, and it's causing you to feel angry.

People can say what they want, but not behind your back.

You'd prefer transparency and honest disclosure. Until you figure out what's going on, avoid adding fuel to the fire.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things come to those who wait, but guess what? Good things also happen to people who are impatient, too.

You don't have to wait around for all the good stuff to come to you. Go after it. It's yours anyway.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Fairness is something that everyone strives for. So, when you're unhappy about something taking place in government, make phone calls, write a letter or make it a point to attend meetings so that your voice can be heard.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

There are so many ways for you to show your love and care toward others.

You can be kind and generous to someone you know is in need.

Even if you don't feel comfortable going to their house right now, you can call or send flowers.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have been feeling like things have changed, and now that you're standing at a crossroads, you have to make a decision.

Will you let this relationship develop into something more or will it be safer for you to stay just friends and leave things as they are?

