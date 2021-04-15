Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 16, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, April 16, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

Once again, our thinking caps come on as the Moon remains in Gemini all day this Friday. The Gemini sign brings attention to The Magician tarot card. The Magician tarot card is part of the Major Arcana which is about your personal journey - no one else's.

The skills that are needed to get you through the day are found within. There are lots of traits you possess that are on the table, but only one or two may be the ticket to your happiness or accomplishments when you boil everything down to its simplest need.

As the day comes with the energy of a Seeker and Life Path 7, in numerology, it's time to look inside your heart and see what it is that makes you happiest when no one else is trying to push you in one direction or another.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, April 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

It's not going to be easy, but you'll want to remind yourself about the goals you've set and that it will take time to reach them.

You are ready to go with the gusto to get what you want out of life.

But, right now, it's best not to rush or overdo it. Take your time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

When you experience disappointment in life, you may feel like it's the end of the world - but it's not.

This is a moment, the next 24-hours. You have just been dealt with a huge blow, and now you feel it the worst.

But, tomorrow things will feel much better.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Good fortune always happens, even when you're not looking for it.

You may feel that there isn't a lot going on, but there is.

It's not always apparent, but life's challenges can make it difficult to see what's happening before your eyes.

So dig when you feel like what you want is out of reach.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You are finally ready to let this problem go and move on to a healthier version of yourself.

You may be ready to embark on a new goal in life now that your confidence is increasing, you want to take on the world!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You have strong opinions, and it's hard for you not to voice them. But, when you tell people what you think be careful.

Hurt feelings are hard to heal. Use your words to bring truth to light, but not turn the relationship off.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

No one sees your flaws more than you do. You think that they are blaring, but this is your fear speaking.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

People truly see this amazing person when you're around. You don't need to hide who you are and avoid letting someone in. They are going to love what they see.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgment

When self-doubt creeps in don't let it have too much room in your life, but also try not to ignore what you're feeling.

It's impossible to know what the outcome of every situation will be.

So investigate. Ask questions. Search for more information so you feel better about what you plan to do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

There's a lot of things going on, so mistakes will happen. If you feel overwhelmed, take a deep breath.

Try to relax. You just need to settle your thoughts for a moment and recenter.

Article continues below

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You are ready to have a good time and to see things work out in your favor.

You remain optimistic despite whatever comes your way.

You are strong and determined, and this is what will bring positive things to you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

The day requires a lot from you, but you have what it takes to show the world what you've got.

You know that life never really gives you something without you earning it. So, be a little extra in all you do whatever life throws your way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Show the world that you've got a big heart! Nothing feels better than to give something to a person who you know needs it.

Imagine the smile on your friend's face or the relief that an organization will feel when you give something that they need at the right time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Believe in yourself. Each day requires you to have a bit of faith in your abilities.

When you feel like you don't have it in you to bring all that you are to the surface, borrow the belief of a friend and continue to do the work. The results will speak for themselves.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.