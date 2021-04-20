Love Horoscope For Wednesday, April 21, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 21, 2021.

We don't always get what we want in love, but just when you think life has handed you the worst of it, things start to change.

On Wednesday, Venus gets a reality check while she's in Taurus. She speaks with crazy and chaotic Uranus who may shake things up a bit in one area of life.

From rocky relationships to friendships that may have more potential than it seemed, there's a lot of promise this week for all zodiac signs.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends the day in your friendship sector, but the happy ending you hope to have with a good friend (perhaps with benefits) seems far out of reach.

While it's too soon to tell where things may lead, and you're optimistic, the Leo Sun highlights your pleasure sector so that your hopes are high.

There are times when you have to decide if what you want is worth waiting for.

All the talking in the world won't bring things to where you want them to be, but time can do wonders for you if you're patient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in your social status sector, and this helps others to see you for the catch that you really are.

You may feel like you have to make some big changes, perhaps with your appearance, but this month test the waters.

Let yourself be OK with being different. The truth is that your uniqueness is what makes you as desirable as you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in your belief sector, and right now the test you need to pass is where you see what others see in you.

You have to believe in yourself, and even when life feels uncertain, your confidence rocked is an opportunity to try new things that build your assurance - in and out of a loving relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Taurus sweetly wants you to remember your worth.

You have value, and when you spend time with someone, even if you're not the one paying for things, your time and being there is reason enough to love you.

Embrace the beauty of your presence, and allow others to do the same without the pressure of putting material things into the equation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love is a light and you don't have to hide the way you feel. Even when you keep the words out of the relationship, your actions speak loudest. People sense your care and concern by how you treat them.

The same is true for you. If someone doesn't act in loving ways with some level of consistency, don't want to be told they don't care. Their behavior tells the story for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's always room to learn more when it comes to love. You may be anxious thinking you have to know it all and learn it all, but you don't.

There's plenty of time to let love open slowly to reveal to you all that you need to understand.

There's no reason to rush the experience. Time moves the same whether you're in a hurry or if you're taking it slow. So, why not respect the proces.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's good to share your feelings with someone you trust, like an advisor or friend.

Sometimes you just need someone to give you validation or to tell you that things will be OK.

It can be scary to share so transparently what's going through your heart, but at the end of it all, you'll be so glad that you listened to your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Once you know how you feel about someone, and you've decided that the emotions aren't there it's time to break up.

You don't want to lead a person on because you're afraid of hurting their feelings.

If your heart isn't in it, it's unfair to hang on. It's time to decide when you can be honest about the situation and share openly your hurt and desire to stay on good terms.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends the day in your health sector, and the greatest gift of love that one person can give another is forgiveness.

You may be nursing a grudge against a person without realizing it.

You only know the negative feelings you experience when their name is mentioned or come around.

It's not worth carrying those emotions with you. It's time to let go and to release the person from your judgment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Taurus encourages you to play and to do something fun and silly with your partner.

You know how to bring the spark back into the relationship. No one has to show you.

While you might hope that the other person would initiate what you hope to experience, there's no law in love that says you can't take the first step and start getting things flowing in the right direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You will feel best when closest to home. You never know what could happen when you're there.

You might catch your baby take their first step or hear the first words of your grandchild.

There can be so many happy and fortunate events that take place when you're able to remain close to your family.

Even though the world calls for you, sometimes what's happening under your roof is reason enough to make them wait.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love starts in your heart and it extends to your mind. Start the day believing that the love you want and need is right there beside you.

There is so much possibility and potential in your life to experience all that you've been dreaming about.

You may not even realize that it's already there due to how busy you've been. But take a moment to reflect on your blessings. They are numerous.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.