What Does 111 Mean? + How Angel Numbers In Numerology Affect The Zodiac Signs

Listen to the angelic voices trying to guide you.

Did you know that your zodiac sign isn't the only way to dive a little deeper into learning more about your character traits?

In fact, numerology can also teach us quite a lot about ourselves. And it comes down to understanding angel numbers, specifically for the 111 number sequence.

You sometimes see a number so often that it begins to mean something. The more we think about it, the more we may feel the need to keep our eyes open and start trying to spot these little changes. The next time you ask the universe to give you an answer, look for a number or number sequence.

The basics of numerology involves number sequences; in this case, the 111 angel number.

What does 111 mean?

And what does it mean for you? Well, 111 is the universe's way of telling you something. It's guidance coming down. It's saying that you need to stop what you're doing and re-evaluate your mindset.

It means you need to have more positive thoughts. When you see this number frequently, it's important to take a moment, clear out all your thoughts, and allow only the positive ones in.

An angel number encourages you to rely upon your inner wisdom and intuition to guide you. This number, 111, will bring out the best in you and help you make progress in your life.

And, believe it or not, 111 means different things depending on your zodiac sign.

Here's what the universe is trying to tell you when you see the angel number 111.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, things might not be going as planned right now with your job or even your love life. And though you're quite stubborn, take a step back and think about what's going right in your life. Only then will the goodwill come.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you and your partner are arguing because you always have to be right, think about the positives rather than the negatives they have to offer you. You're headstrong, Taurus, but positivity can heal your relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Remember that the positives outweigh the negatives in your situation. You may be spontaneous, Gemini, but don't do anything rash; instead, take a moment to focus on yourself and what you want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your plans in life might not be going as you thought, Cancer. But don't ever let the positives be overshadowed by negatives. You have way too much going for you, but you'll only see it if you take a look around.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may not be the center of attention at the moment, but take this time to think of how to improve yourself. Leo, just think of all the good qualities you have to offer your loved ones!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you're a perfectionist and won't settle for anything less. But right now is your chance to love yourself, flaws and all. It's better than looking down at yourself, or your partner, for things you cannot control.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Overall, Libra, you might feel like your life isn't moving smoothly like you hoped. But at the end of the day, these negative events are like life lessons; greater positives will come out of it, so focus on the good that is waiting for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you tend to be emotionally closed off to the unknown. But try to open yourself up — both for your own sake, and for your partner's. This person cares about you, and you'll realize that they see your positive qualities just as much as you do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Try not to escape from your issues and take a moment to evaluate the good things in life, Sagittarius. It's easy to let the negative drag you down, but stop focusing on the bad things that make you want to get away.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're a hard worker, Capricorn. If your job is riddled with more negatives than positives right now, it's about time you make a change. Money is great, but don't forget about your mental health.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may be feeling a little left out, Aquarius. Your beliefs don't always match up with those in your friend circle, but think about the people who are there for you. This is the time to let them know how important they are to you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you're seeing the number 111, Pisces, it may be a sign that you need to stop dwelling on the past. It's upsetting to relive past trauma, but joyful to think about all the positive things going on in your life

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.