Welcome to your one card tarot reading for the week of April 12-18, 2021.

With the Moon in Aries energizing the week, it looks like we're finally seeing things change.

In the tarot, we also have Major Arcana cards for nearly all zodiac signs.

Oddly enough, many of them are in reversed position.

This should make for a very interesting week - one where many of us learn valuable lessons, essential learnings.

One thing that seems to be coming up for this week is the idea that many of us are simply waiting around to be told what to do.

We have an inkling of an idea on how to proceed with our lives, yet somehow, we're waiting on others to tell us what to do.

This common theme needs an amendment: Get up, get out, and do the thing!

We are one hundred percent responsible for our lives and our perception. That gives very little room for excuses or the wasting of time.

What are you going to do with your week to advance yourself along the path of life?

Here is your zodiac sign's one card tarot reading for the week of April 12-18, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The Tower, reversed

What we're seeing here is the avoidance of something that allows you to avert a huge mistake.

This week is one where you might be so bombarded with thought, work, and action, that you actually just stop - in mid place, unable to continue on with what you set out to do.

This is because halfway through your efforts, you realize that you're about to cause more chaos by participating than you would if you set out to 'fix' everything. This card comes with a warning that says, "pace yourself, and think before you act."

You are involved with something that comes with dire consequences should you make the wrong move - and what's going to happen - this week - is that you will realize exactly what the wrong move will be, and you halt yourself from furthering on.

This is all good - you spared yourself a train wreck.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Justice, reversed

It's always good to get this Major Arcana card, unless of course, it's reversed, which it is in this case. So, now you're dealing with an upset, an unfairness - and you recognize it clearly.

Perhaps you've been waiting on a verdict, or maybe you're involved in something that you believe would pay off by now - only to come to terms with a new truth: you're not going to get what you want - not in this matter, at least. It's not a negative situation, however; it's one that demands patience, whether you have it or not.

Justice, reversed, is about the obvious: not getting justice. So, if you've wanted to even out the playing field, or take vengeance on another - you're just going to have to wait it out.

Your time is not right, and this week is not the week where you get to balance things out. Perseverance serves to further, so hang tight, and see it through to the end.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Nine of Wands, reversed

The best interpretation of this card, during this week, for Gemini, would be to say that if you're waiting on a job opportunity, you might be waiting a longer time than you planned for.

This is the card that prevents work from happening. It could also mean a false start; you've been chomping to get back into 'things' and you may have thought this would be a good week to make that dive...and then, you'll see that this week completely stops you in your tracks.

Once again, it's not a bad card, it's just a card that represents a detour in plans, mostly in work-related plans.

It's also here to get you to see things from a different perspective; something isn't working for you due to the way you've been going about making it so - which implies that you need to change your strategy if you wish to make something positive occur.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Strength, reversed

This one's fairly obvious: Strength, reversed is...weakness. And that is exactly what you'll be feeling this week, Cancer. All is not lost, and weakness, in this case, can also be seen as a reserve, or second thought.

What this week is about to bring you is that second thought, that reconsideration of a plan. You'll be asking yourself things like, "Should I really 'do that'?"

Or, "Why am I so insistent on getting my way? Perhaps there's something I need to investigate before moving forth with this plan..." It's a week of taking stock and re-evaluating something you've maybe even had your heart set on.

It's OK, nothing is ruined, and nothing is going bad - but you may experience having a change of heart, and in this case, it's a good thing. It's a good week for regrouping and going over some idea that is meant to manifest in the near future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Three of Wands

Now, of all the signs of the zodiac, you, of all people will be having a rather smooth week. You've got plans, and you are there to see them through - and you will, successfully.

You may spend a portion of this week reflecting on past successes. By taking stock of what's worked for you in the past, you can assess what will work for you in the future.

You have no problem achieving your goals, and you like to create new ones because you enjoy having something challenging to look forward to.

What you put your mind to this week will bear fruit, and this kind of action and reaction will bring you into a very positive state of mind.

This is a week of great inner strength for you, along with feelings of clarity and focus. You are ready now; whatever it is you've been planning on accomplishing - this is the week to make your first move.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Death

Ah, the Death card. As we all know by now, this card rarely if ever has anything to do with death or dying, but always has something to do with an end and its subsequent new beginning.

It's exciting to get this card because it always means something new is coming, and usually because you've come to realize that in order for that new thing to take place, an old thing has to be moved out of the way.

That's what this week will be about for you, Virgo - moving out the old to make way for the new. This could come in the form of a diet, a health choice - getting rid of what is toxic in your life so that you can open to new and wondrous choices.

This card always comes with a choice, too, meaning, it's up to how you perceive change. Are you open to it, or does it frighten you? Allow change to come, and be mindful of how it changes you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Six of Swords, reversed

You may go through feelings, this week, Libra, of wanting to throw your hands up - and just give up.

And you know what? You may be on to something there, as things really aren't working out the way you expected them to. You've tried hard to right whatever wrongs have been done, and still, that's not working.

This is more than likely related to work and the workplace. You've been trying to get ahead, and no matter what your strategy is, it doesn't seem to get you anywhere but back to the start.

You simply can't further yourself along - not with this mindset. This means that this card is here to get you to think outside your comfort zone.

Things aren't working for you, and that's because you keep doing the same thing over and over. Expand your mind and allow for the possibility that you aren't always right and that it's OK to ask for help and advice.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The Emperor

OK, you don't always get to throw the Emperor, but when you do, Scorpio, it means to pay attention: you need help, you're going to get help, it's more than likely going to be the help of a man, and this man is a mensch - meaning, he's a good guy, so allow him into your life.

You may also BE the Emperor in this reading if you are suddenly thrust into the position of helping someone out with your words of worldly wisdom. What's going to come up for you, whether you are the Emperor or getting advice from an Emperor in life, is the idea of growth, moving along, getting better.

You need help - you need the guidance of someone who's been in your shoes before, someone who can share with you the brass tacks of what it is you need.

You're at the end of your wits and you need a helper - open your heart to the male figure in your life who has shown that he is trustworthy and wise.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Seven of Wands, reversed

"Alright. I'm ready!" That will be your battle cry for the week, Sagittarius. Unfortunately, this state of readiness is somewhat of a limbo state, and you may find yourself growing increasingly more impatient as the week goes on.

This, too, has to do with work, employment, gigs, production... you feel like you have the goods at the ready (and you do) but no one is buying. What to do? This card shows you that if you don't try another avenue, you'll be stuck in the same position forever.

You know what you have to offer, and you know it's good - but you've also been either scared or too lazy to really 'make it happen' and so now you're getting to experience what happens when you just sit tight and wait for an opportunity to knock.

Which is...nothing. What's the lesson here? Knock. Start knocking. Don't wait for someone else to invite you. Invite yourself in.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The World, reversed

Once again we're face to face with an obvious - the World card is upside down, and therefore so is your world, Capricorn.

Never are we to see these cards all that literally though, as seeing the world from a reversed point of view is merely seeing it with a different perspective.

What we're looking at is a case of you against the world, meaning, you believe in your way, and it's not the popular viewpoint - this week.

You are standing your ground this week, unafraid of consequences and caring very little about what anyone thinks of you, as you go about doing whatever it is that you wish to do.

You will not be supported or applauded for your efforts, and that might not even mean anything to you anyway.

You are resolved in your ways and you do not plan on changing them; this week will give you the experience of what you can expect when you don't follow rules and insist on having it your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): The Star, reversed

Disillusionment will be setting in this week, Aquarius, and that is because you expected way too much from something - or someone - who just didn't have what you wanted.

You romanticized something or someone. You made them into a great god, and you projected onto this person this wondrous persona...one that did not exist in real life.

You may have fallen in love and put yourself into one of those romantic love spells, where all you can see is how glorious this being is...until, of course, this week, when things start to reveal themselves very differently.

Disillusion kicks in and thwarts you. Once again, you put your heart and soul into something only to find out it's so much less than what you wanted.

Flip this card and everything becomes magic again - there's your hope, Aquarius. It lies in the ability to change your perception.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Four of Swords, reversed

The suit of Swords generally comes with the idea of battle, or loss, decision making, or a troubled mind...but when reversed, meanings scatter.

The Four of Swords, reversed, for you, means that you are sick and tired of stagnation; yeah, yeah, you know exactly what's been wrong in your life, and yeah, yeah, you know exactly what to do about it.

So...do it. Pisces, there's no time left to procrastinate. And once you see the way out, why bother wasting any more time? You know what to do.

This week will let you know what to do, and so it's really up to you to stop blaming others for your inability to move ahead - it's up to you.

Yes, you've lived through so much, but so have we all, and none of us get a break. Your break is being handed to you in the form of being fed up. Now, it's up to you to get out of your armchair and start living your life.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.