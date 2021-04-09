Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 10, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, April 10, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Pisces entering Aries.

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries things start to align energetically.

Saturday's numerological energy arrives with Life Path 1 energy, which is all about leadership, taking a stance, and doing something for yourself.

Famous 1s that exhibited this type of personality include American human rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. who took a stand against the mistreatment of black people.

Other leaders in various fields include film director George Lucas and actor Tom Hanks.

On Saturday, just one day before the New Moon in Aries invites everyone to start something new, think of the area of your life where you want to do things differently. Then, make a decision that you will commit to that goal.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands, reversed

Things are a bit out of hand lately. There are so many things that you've gotten going on at once, and it's normal to feel overwhelmed.

You may need to just accept that this is how it goes when you're starting something for the first time.

You'll understand better how to organize things later once you've got a handle on the process.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

Get quiet. This is a great time for you to schedule me-time.

Plan a soak in the tub or a little bit of reflection while watching the sunset in your own backyard.

A little bit of peace and solitude can do your heart some good.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

Listen to your heart and trust it.

There is some sort of betrayal that you feel has happened in your love life.

You may not be sure who the other person is but you can tell that things aren't the same.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You may want to keep your idea to yourself for now.

Something magical happens when you take the time to mull over an idea or a thought.

You start to realize where you were right and where you are wrong. This is the path that leads to wisdom.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Tower

There's been a sudden disruption to the day, and it may have caused a problem in your routine.

You may find it so inconvenient, but there's a big opportunity here for you to start over again and perfect where the problem started.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Judgment, reversed

You may feel doubtful about what you are feeling right now.

You aren't always trusting of other people, but this time the person you wonder about relying on is yourself.

This can be trying for you. But the truth is that it's normal.

You may make a mistake. It's OK. You'll learn how to recalibrate your feelings as you move forward.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Chariot, reversed

There is a time to quit.

When the opportunity you're trying to pursue is not giving you any further return on your time investment, then it's time to decide if this is really a goal worthy of keeping.

It's not easy, but it is worthy of contemplation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups, reversed

What does your heart say? You may be looking outside of yourself for signs to know what to do. But what do you want?

There's always a small voice speaking reasonably.

Try not to look at what others reveal, but instead what your soul is showing you when you are tuning into your heart.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The World

There are so many opportunities that you'll be presented with.

You have lots of skills, talents, and desirable qualities. If you're job hunting, don't get discouraged.

Put your best foot forward instead! The right match will happen.

Things that are meant to be will come to you at the time you need them.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: King of Wands, reversed

The changes that are most important in life are the ones that start with a 'big why'.

Do you know yours? If you do, write it down where you can see it each day.

If you don't, think about what means the most to you.

Let it inspire you to be all that you need to as you pursue your goal.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Eight of Cups

Is this really worth it to you? There are times when people accept what is intolerable, but change seems scary. Changes will always be scary.

So, what's worse? Staying and working with what you really know you don't want, or testing the waters to find something that you'll love?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Good times are up ahead. Be optimistic.

You can acknowledge the sad times you're experiencing now, but keep your sights on the future.

It's going to be so sweet because of all you're going through now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.