Love Horoscope For Monday, April 12, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 12, 2021.

Even though the New Moon takes place on Sunday, the energy lasts for up to three months.

And that's important to remember as good things come to those who wait.

It's on Monday when the Moon finally has its meeting with Venus in Aries, and it brings what's hoped for during Aries Season - a new beginning.

This empowers Venus's desire to move forward and allows the ego in all of us to sense what we need to make big changes for love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon conjuncts Venus in Aries, bringing strong feelings into the area of your personal life. It's always good to listen to your heart.

You have strong feelings about things. You're a passionate person.

Don't try to hide this fact of you. Instead, let your inner truth guide your path including your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon conjuncts Venus in Aries, bringing strong feelings into the area of your enemy circle.

It's so hurtful when you find out that someone is not who you once thought them to be.

You may find it hard to separate your love from the truth of your current situation.

It's good to acknowledge both sides of your situation, before making a break. Closure takes time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon conjuncts Venus in Aries, bringing strong feelings into the area of your friendships.

A good friend may spot an area of your life where you are not being 100 percent truthful with yourself.

It can be both hurtful and relieving to have someone who knows you so well and love you just the same.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon conjuncts Venus in Aries, bringing strong feelings into the area of your reputation.

Feeling respected, admired and love is a normal human emotion and a hoped-for experience.

You may feel extra sensitive about how others treat you, especially if you feel that your loved ones don't see you for all that you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon conjuncts Venus in Aries, bringing strong feelings into the area of your spiritual beliefs.

You may be open-minded to other faiths and religions but at the same time, you want to have your own beliefs respected by those that you love.

You may feel a strong desire to share openly without worrying that you are being judged for your experiences with a higher power.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon conjuncts Venus in Aries, bringing strong feelings into the area of your need for intimacy.

It's tough to ask someone to be close to you when you feel that they should already know.

Although putting your needs forward can make you feel vulnerable, in the next few days, you may be more aware of this need in your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon conjuncts Venus in Aries, bringing strong feelings into the area of your marriage that may involve you needing to be clear about your personal needs and wants.

Marriage is the blending of two people's lives, but not at the expense of yourself.

Work on finding that right balance by scheduling a little time for yourself to do one thing that you love - even if it means doing it on your own. You may learn to treasure the me-time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon conjuncts Venus in Aries, bringing strong feelings into the area of your health.

How you feel emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and mentally is so important to your overall ability to love others well.

Don't put off what you know will make a difference in your life.

Suggest a fun, activity that you can do with your partner. Go for a walk. Maybe try a bike ride.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon conjuncts Venus in Aries, bringing strong feelings into the area of romance.

This can be a great time to take initiative and show what you like to do with your mate.

You can introduce your partner to how life can be from your point of view, especially if you see things quite differently.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon conjuncts Venus in Aries, bringing strong feelings into the area of your family.

Plan a memory. This is a great time to make something positive out of a crisis or an area of life where things have been tense.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon conjuncts Venus in Aries, bringing strong feelings into the area of your communication.

Aim for forgiveness. Perhaps try to smooth things over with a loved one where an argument took place.

Makeup instead of continuing to divide over a particular topic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon conjuncts Venus in Aries, bringing strong feelings into the area of your money.

Save or spend? Maybe there is a way to do both and have a bit of both worlds. Invest in a piece of land or buy a nice furniture item that you think your family would love to pass down to generations to come.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.