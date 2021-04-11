Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 12, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Moon leaves the action-oriented and fast-paced energy of Aries and slows down a bit in order to enjoy life for the next few days while in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

The Moon loves to be in Taurus.

In Taurus, the Moon invites us all to rest and enjoy something pleasurable before pursuing a goal that may require as much energy as we care to give.

If your birthday is April 12:

If April 12 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include actor Andy Garcia and pro tennis player Jennifer Brady.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Aries, your sector of self. This is a time to really own who you are.

You have so much to give, and often you short-change yourself due to being busy or working hard to attain other people's goals.

For this week, set one for yourself and truly claim it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Aries, your sector of the past.

Things in the past continue to remain there.

Sometimes you'll remember something as if it is happening now, but don't do that to yourself. You're moving forward. Face the future with bravery.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Aries, your sector of networking.

Take a moment to think of all the people you know. These are your word-of-mouth ambassadors.

If you ever need a favor or want to stay in touch, the time to do so is before the need manifests.

Keep tabs on your friends. Say hello, even if it's just to say hi and ask how they have been.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Aries, your sector of career.

This is the perfect time to review all the things you've committed yourself to at work on paper.

Perhaps your open enrollment period is coming or maybe you're getting ready to sign a contract. Review the fine print. Don't be afraid to ask for what you want or need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Aries, your sector of education.

This is a wonderful time for you to reclaim your future by completing some coursework or just getting copies of certificates that you've had but lost.

Frame them and put them on the wall. Enjoy your accomplishments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Aries, your sector of taboos.

There may be something you love that you're embarrassed to share. But what if someone likes it too.

If you enjoy a simple pleasure that you think would put others off, perhaps you're the one to break the stigma by sharing how much you enjoy this particular item or activity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Aries, your sector of partnerships.

This is a wonderful time to really say you're ready to do something with a friend or potential business partner.

If you've been on the fence, perhaps make a decision. Test the waters and see how things go.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Aries, your sector of work.

Saying you're going to do something and but doing it only makes you feel bad because you let yourself down.

Instead of making big statements of promises. Work quietly. Overdeliver.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Aries, your sector of play.

There's always time for a bit of fun. Even if you're working a lot of hours, maybe a short road trip to your favorite ice cream shop or to see the sunset can change how you feel about the entire day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Aries, your sector of the home.

This is a wonderful time to clear away any old papers or clutter in your personal desk, junk drawer, or where you put your mail. Wipe the slate clean.

Give yourself a feeling of accomplishment by removing outdated coupons or things you no longer want or need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Aries, your sector of travel.

It's always good to have your passport on hand and updated.

You never know when you'll need it. If you haven't got one, maybe consider applying for yours so you have one whenever you're ready to take a trip in the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Aries, your sector of finances.

Cut up old credit cards or shred old files that you no longer need for reference.

This is a good time for checking your credit score and getting things in order financially.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.