Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 9, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

The Moon spends one more full day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and it's an active time.

The sleepy Moon speaks with curious Mars in Gemini and emotions can be hard to understand, but not impossible if you exercise patience and give decisions the time that they need.

Dreams are part of the plan on Friday, as the Moon works closely with Neptune making possibilities endless.

If your birthday is April 9:

If April 9 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You have a lot of energy, and when you start something new, you're sure to finish it.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include American actress Kristen Stewart and the Founder of Playboy magazine the late Hugh Hefner.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, April 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces bringing focus to your spiritual sector.

This is a wonderful time to start keeping track of your dreams in a journal.

Keep both feet on the ground as you may be prone to daydreaming more than usual over the next few days.

Dreams can feel real just before the New Moon arrives in your sign on the 11th.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces bringing focus to your sector of friendships.

If you need a bit of an escape from life, schedule a visit with a good friend.

This is the perfect time to take a walk down memory lane with a bestie you've known for a long time.

Enjoy a bit of melancholy, even if it's just over drinks and appetizers for the evening.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces bringing focus to your sector of career and social status.

You may appear to be more charismatic and naturally alluring, even at work.

This is a wonderful time to bring out your best ideas and to share them in a meeting.

Even if you're uncertain how your suggestions may be taken, there's nothing wrong with inviting others to dream or to share a vision together.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces bringing focus to your sector of higher learning and personal philosophy.

This is a beautiful time for you to explore fresh ideas and even indulge yourself in a little bit of science fiction.

If you love to watch a space movie or have a big passion for Star Wars, make it a rerun night.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces bringing focus to your sector of shared resources.

Be careful not to assume that you've got more money than you actually have. Be cautious with spending.

Even if you think things may work out financially because you're expecting a large refund check or some money to come through, be careful about putting yourself in a bad position by overestimating your budget.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces bringing focus to your sector of commitment.

Keep both feet on the ground in the event that someone declares their undying love for you, without there really is enough time to know each other.

Even the most well-intentioned individuals get caught up in the moment. Remind yourself that time is the best test of all.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces bringing focus to your sector of health.

Drink plenty of water and be sure to rest. During this time your body may need a little bit of tender loving care from you.

You may get easily tired and feel the need to pace yourself more. If you're trying to push through and your body says to slow down, try to listen.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces bringing focus to your sector of pleasure. Enjoy what you have while looking forward to the future.

There's nothing wrong with wanting beautiful things that make life sweet.

It's also good to remind yourself that to live in the now, responsibly is to also keep an eye on the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces bringing focus to your sector of home and the family. Sometimes things get confusing.

If you're planning a trip or a little get-away for the weekend, be sure that you have all the details in place. Write them down.

Try not to assume that someone else is doing all the work for the group. Be responsible for yourself, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces bringing focus to your sector of communication.

Sadly, people lie all the time. If you sense that something or someone is being ingenuine, don't tell yourself that you are crazy or out of your mind.

It's easy to ignore a red flag today. The key is to make a note of what you see and not ignore it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces bringing focus to your sector of money and personal property.

If you're worried about the state of your investments, it's OK. There's always room to remain optimistic.

Things are a bit unstable right now as the economy continues to change. Speak to your advisor if you're thinking about making any changes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces bringing focus to your sector of identity.

This is a good time for trying out a new look or doing something out of the ordinary for you.

Perhaps you're ready to color your hair or change an important piece that's always been part of your wardrobe.

Check out the latest fashions to see what's attractive to you at this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.