Love Horoscope For Tuesday, April 6, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 6, 2021.

We are aware of our hidden side and perhaps the taboos that sometimes come up when exploring the darker expressions of love. With Ceres pulling us toward what is practical on one side of Venus, there's another asteroid speaking to the planet of love, True Lilith in Aries.

Lilith also called Black or Dark Moon Lilith investigates and asks us to address the realities of the dark side of humanity during Aries season.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, April 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, and positive things can happen in the area of your circle of influence.

This is a time where you shine. You bring positive energy into your love life. Your best traits reveal so much about your potential and those who are interested in you will recognize that you're special and unique.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, and positive things can happen in the area of your financial resources.

There's something to be said about a person who can stand their ground and be self-sufficient. Strive to be more diligent about this area of your life. The time is ripe for results.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, and positive things can happen in the area of your personal development.

You never know who or what can happen in your love life when you put yourself in a position to be around people who have similar interests as you. Own who you are and aim to be your own person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, and positive things can happen in the area of your spirituality.

Trust that the universe will bring you the person you need into your life.

You may feel lonely, but the void in your heart is there so that when you meet the right person, their presence lights your spirit up and you know that your love is real and meant to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, and positive things can happen in the area of your friendship circle.

There are so many wonderful things about being around people you enjoy knowing and who add value to your life.

Enjoy and embrace their sweet presence. Don't refrain from socializing when you're down. Let your friends lift your spirit up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, and positive things can happen in the area of your social status and reputation.

Be mindful about who you associate with on a daily basis or who you are around.

You may not be able to control what other people do, but you have the power to control what you do, and that also includes selecting where to invest your time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, and positive things can happen in the area of your future.

You have had so many amazing experiences this year, even despite the pandemic. Pay attention to what's going on around you.

Look at the synchronicity of life that helps you to know if you're on the right path.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, and positive things can happen in the area of your intimate relationships.

Love is so important, but what really makes a relationship special is intimacy.

When you can open your heart and really share what you're thinking and feeling with another person, you know that your bond is special and one to cherish.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, and positive things can happen in the area of your marriage.

Relationships are what you make of them. You can invest your time and energy into something you know is going to last.

But if you are sensing that you're the only person who is trying to build a future, perhaps now is the time to turn your energy more toward what is ideal for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, and positive things can happen in the area of your health.

Love your body and take good care of it. When you show that you respect your health by making it a priority, everyone can tell.

It mentally sets you up for self-respect and makes people with habits that don't align with your values less attractive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, and positive things can happen in the area of your romantic life.

Look to the future and plan for what you want. Romance is something to prepare for. Set a date for a picnic or plan a movie night with your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, and positive things can happen in the area of your family.

You can enjoy little tender moments with people you grew up with by sharing a sentimental memory or just extending a well wish to someone you know is going through a tough time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.