Love Horoscope For Monday, April 5, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 5, 2021.

Venus conjuncts with Ceres on Monday and this brings practicality to love that picks up where we left off on Sunday during the Moon in Capricorn.

The Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius and it's time to consider our feelings related to helping others and where to dedicate your attention this week.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, April 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's a great day to spend time with a friend, especially if you're single.

Mercury in your sector of communication emphasizes the value of friendships as it speaks with the Moon in Aquarius.

Good things can happen when you're with the right company.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's a great day to go out shopping and to treat yourself to something nice.

With Mercury in your sector of money and personal possessions, you may find a cute item that you really enjoy and would love to add to your collection at home.

Perhaps you find a sweet gift for someone you love, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a great day to write a love letter and to do things that make you feel more in touch with yourself.

With Mercury in your sign speaking with the Moon, you may have a strong sense of purpose.

What you didn't think you understood about yourself could become crystal clear.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The past becomes something that you may want to explore but not really hang on to as you might have done.

Mercury in your house of hidden enemies can help bring closure to an area of your life through a conversation.

You might see the reason why things didn't work out through a text message or a conversation that is sentimental but no longer charged with the same passion as it had before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Even when people move away and you're not able to see each other as you used to do, it's always nice to hear from a friend.

The day is perfect for celebrating the love of friends as the Moon in your solar house of commitments speaks to Mercury in your friendship sector.

Single? You may discover that there's something there with a person whom you've known for some time but never considered dating.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your ruling planet brings attention to your job and how your career makes you feel.

Your sense of self-esteem could be an area of focus for you as the Moon punctuates your sector of daily work and health.

This can be a time of reflection for a future that you'd like to see change in a positive way for yourself and your family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, when Mercury is in your sector of beliefs and it speaks to the Moon in your house of romance, things can change in how you express yourself to a love in your life.

You may experience a stronger sense of commitment to be faithful or to share your thoughts about the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury is on your radar as it brings attention to shared resources and things that you may receive from someone you love.

A gift from a family member can come to you, perhaps as a token of appreciation or thoughtfulness as a result of the holiday.

If you have plans to visit with relatives, this can be an exceptionally rewarding and fulfilling time for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love is always the answer, and you may find your attention turns toward communicating that far and wide to people you know.

You could be sensing an overwhelming need to be charitable and kinder than usual.

You may be more open and honest about your feelings than you typically are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury in Aries gets a boost of energy from the Moon in Aquarius making this a time of expense and perhaps organization.

If you're out shopping and looking to buy something that simplifies your life or helps you to save time, also consider health-related items that you've been needing to replace or wanted to purchase like weights or nutritious foods.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Look for signs of romance in the air as little tokens of grace from the universe can appear to you throughout the day.

There can be an air of love and gratitude that helps you to feel supported. It's a wonderful day to do things that help you to feel beautiful inside and out.

Perhaps pick up a bouquet of flowers when visiting the grocery story for your home office this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may have a guest or an unexpected visitor coming into town this week or get news from a relative of potential travel.

This might be a great time to set to rest any negative emotions you may have about the past, perhaps related to the pandemic or politics. It's time to turn over a new leaf and wipe the slate clean.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.