Love Horoscope For Sunday, April 4, 2021

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

In Capricorn, the Moon is in its fall, so our emotions are less open and accessible.

Instead, we turn toward the work of love finding our expression of feeling best communicated through tasks, duties, and what is routine.

The Moon in Capricorn will speak with the Sun in Aries. Here we have two Cardinal zodiac signs - Aries fire, and Capricorn earth.

While it may appear to be a good time to start something new with a partner, the day is best left to finishing what you already have going on at home or at work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It may be hard not to feel like there's too much going on this Sunday as your career and identity sector have a battle for what needs to be prioritized first.

You may find that boundaries become your superpower.

So, don't feel unjustified in establishing ground rules early as soon as you see that the situation requires it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be feeling the pinch between people you know dislike you and those that you feel like are on your side.

There's a dynamic playing out between Venus, your ruling planet, and the Moon, which can give you a bird's eye view of power dynamics and how not to choose sides, except maybe your own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Broaden your horizons, as this is the time to make friends and to build your collaborative efforts.

Don't expect your charm, social skills, or wit to make it easier for you.

Getting everyone together or deciding it's a good time to partner up for any activity may still be a chore, but a worthwhile one nonetheless.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may have been hyper-focused on your career and making money lately because Venus in your sector of social status can bring lots of positive opportunities your way.

But, love does call, and it may still feel like you just don't have enough of you to go around to meet the growing demands of a business and to be what others need you to be during your free time.

Try to find some balance when you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It has become all about the aesthetics for you, and if you've not taken advantage of Venus in your house of health and beauty routines then you're missing out.

There's still time to learn about what's best for your skin or what you need to be ultra attractive or to improve an area of your fitness.

The Moon puts a bit of pressure on this area of your life, so if you start to notice things you hadn't before, this could be the reason why. Take note.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in your shared resources sector really can have you feeling the love when the planet of beauty speaks with the Moon who is drawing attention toward shared resources.

If you're dating, pick people who exude a naturally generous spirit.

What are they investing their time into? What's their idea of legacy. These are the qualities that can really get your heart to swoon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in your sector of marriage has been bringing attention to what you have not been getting in your life.

There are powers at play that hinder love and perhaps this has to do with your home or family of origin.

The Moon in communication with your ruling planet this weekend can give you a reason for pause.

You may become aware and have an a-ha moment that brings new clarity that you did not anticipate to your situation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus has been keeping you busy with so many things that you have to get done each day, it's likely hard to balance it all. But coordinating your routine is more about what you have decided not to do, and it all comes down to communication.

The Moon draws your attention to the word 'no' and if you can, use it wisely. The more you opt-out of the sooner you'll be able to focus on doing the things you truly want to do with your time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus has been in a sweet spot for the last two weeks and there are so many reasons for you to feel like romance is on your side.

But this can put you in a vulnerable predicament financially while dating.

Try not to impress more with money than with who you are as a person.

Keep your eye on the relational dynamics vs who makes what or who has what when picking a love interest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Aries activating your home and family sector may have you seeing your individuality in a new light.

And, while the Moon emphasizes your right to be yourself, it could have you wondering what all of this means for your love life.

You start to look for a partner who is the total opposite of what you grew up around as values and focus change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The main theme for Venus in Aries has been honesty, the utter and raw truth of the matter, and while the Moon speaks to the planet of beauty falsehood will be beyond unattractive to you.

For love, this could mean a breakup that is final especially if you've been enduring one lie after another.

You may decide that enough is enough. You'd rather be alone than with someone you think is a liar.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Money is not always easy to come by or keep while Venus is in Aries. One big expense after another can have you feeling like you're always at war with debt.

The Moon can bring your attention to the benefits of friendship - perhaps a friend who has been there too many times to count.

This can be a godsend when you need someone to talk to who has a hack or some sort of fix that helps you to be more frugal, which is needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.