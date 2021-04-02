Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 3, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The Sun in Aries keeps us bold and honest.

The Sun is exalted in Aries, and so there's plenty of energy to go around, especially for those who long for a fresh start.

The Moon prepares to enter Capricorn making this a weekend where we are performance-driven with our minds set on work.

Early in the day, the Moon squares Mercury in Pisces, which makes truth difficult to hear, and harder to say if you're not careful to monitor your feelings or expectations.

If your birthday is April 3:

If April 3 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, April 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of social status and career.

This is extra special for you because the Sun is in your zodiac sign.

So, the things you choose to do with your time, make them worth your effort. If you don't feel like you're all in with what you're doing, then opt-out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of higher learning. You don't have to go to school to gain new knowledge. Opportunities to learn are endless.

You just have to be open and receptive to experiencing things as if you were doing them for the first time, and allow yourself to see that there's always more for you to learn.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources.

It's hard to give up things that you have had to earn because there is fear that the recipient won't use them wisely.

But right now, it's a good practice in loving people and being generous, even if you can't control the outcome of a situation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of commitments.

Marriage or things that feel like long-term relationships go through difficult times. There are highs and lows to all relationships.

The Moon in Capricorn gives you a certain element of tenacity and stick-to-itness so that you're able to face hardships with a mindset it is not forever. Good things will come back around soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties.

Routines, health-related ones, or habits you do because they make life run more smoothly can be boring, mundane, and feel irrelevant.

But this is not the time to get lazy or not do what needs to be done. Keep your sites on the prize, it's there for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of creativity. This may be a time where you feel like your imagination is not as vibrant as you typically want it to be.

If that is the case, then stick to what is practical.

There are rules to beauty that you can follow that can lead to the same result - inspiration is not always required to make what you want pretty.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of home and the family.

Even if you tend to be sentimental and emotional, the next few days you may feel a bit 'cut off' from your feelings.

The distance can be helpful for you to understand a situation better. There can be an ability to gain perspective because you're not as emotionally involved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of communication.

Clarity is so important when you are dealing with people, situations, and things that you're unsure of.

Gather the facts before making any long-lasting decisions.

Knowing the details is important for you at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of money. Finances and how money gets used are something important to remain on top of each day.

If you've not checked out your budget, spending, or your accounts lately, the next few days are ideal for assessing where you stand in this area of your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of identity and the next few days can be good for sorting through old clothing, and checking the expiration date on what you have on hand but haven't used in a while.

You can detach from the sentimental feelings or fear of discarding items you've kept for too long making it easier to clean out closets and drawers and make space for new things.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of hidden enemies.

It's not easy to start the process of separating yourself from the lives of people you once loved, but it is necessary.

You may have come to terms with the fact that certain relationships aren't worth holding on to, and even if it's difficult, it has to be done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your solar house of friendships.

Your strongest relationships are invaluable to your life. So, invest in them a bit more over the next few days.

Get in touch. Let people know that they are appreciated.

Share your thoughts and enjoy a few laughs with the friends who know you best.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.