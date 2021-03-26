Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 27, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 27, 2021.

The numerology of Saturday brings attention to Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

The Sun is in Aries. The Moon is in Virgo.

This is the second week of Aries season, and our focus is on The Emperor Tarot card signaling it's time to be ambitious and reach a goal.

This weekend's focus asks us to search for our inner source of strength and courage starting with cleaning away negative energy.

Saturday's Moon is in deliberate Virgo, so this is the perfect weekend for cleaning, clearing the energy, and even doing a sage smudge around the house.

It's time to clean your crystals, tarot cards, and get your intentions ready as the Full Moon arrives on Sunday.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Make it happen. Every time you strive to be the best version of yourself that you can, you make a wave in the universe and in your world that's difficult to ignore.

You are changing things, and that includes your future. Your effort is transforming your own life, and it's all for the best.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

It's not always about who you know. There really are times when your skills will see you through.

Just because you're entering an industry that no one you know has gone into before doesn't mean your success will be limited.

You'll get where you need to be because cream always rises to the top.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

When people do wrong, they may get away with it for a little while but eventually, karma and sometimes the laws catch up with them.

You may never see it happen, but that's the part you have to let go of.

The bottom line is that how a person governs their life will catch up eventually.

So, try not to worry about whether or not they will ever get what they deserve.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Things improve, eventually. It's hard to pick yourself up, time and again, to face your fears or to deal with what you feel like could have been better.

You're learning to adjust your expectations and the way that you think.

And, even though this is quite the chore to do, you're getting there a little bit at a time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Let things happen on their own. You're worried. What you think may happen technically could. But that doesn't mean it will.

Life has a funny way of turning things around when you least expected it.

Live in the moment. It's so good. Worry about tomorrow when it's here.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life is what you make of it. What you decide to focus on will define the moment.

You may not see a silver lining at the end of a dark cloud, but in time, things will start to improve. Be optimistic even when you're also realistic.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're a powerhouse of energy. You are working so hard to get things done, and it can feel like you're going up against the impossible.

This is when you need to give the situation all that you've got, even when you sense others aren't.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust yourself. Life is full of distractions, so when you're making plans and someone gives a suggestion you do not have to chase their idea.

Your idea is what matters most right now. Say thank you and tune out what tries to pull you away from your goals.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules are important, but if you realize something is not fit for this time and it needs to be changed, be vocal about it.

You don't have to follow the crowd. You have a mind of your own.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You're in the zone. Things are starting to get so much better. This is a creative time for you.

Own it, and use your fresh perspectives and great ideas to make things happen.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

There's a reason why you're on edge. You may feel unhappy and argumentative lately. But, this is not your usual situation.

You're under a lot of pressure. So rather than deny how you feel, state it and find a solution to defuse.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Be conservative with your spending. Money has a language and it also wants your respect.

Of course, you can use it to have fun, but always remember that the person who pays the final expense when you aren't using money wisely is yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.