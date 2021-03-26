Love Horoscope For Saturday, March 27, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 27, 2021.

We are still not out of the heat with the Sun and Venus's battle for focus, but we begin to feel some of the tension that's been experienced lesson as the planet of love prepares to break away over the next month.

The Sun and Venus will remain a pivotal point of reference for love until mid-April. This is not a time for demand-making. Venus in Aries is intolerant to these things.

What's best under these circumstances is to listen to our ego and see where we can balance our power when it's out of control or getting in the way of love: both the care and concern of the self and when projected unhealthily at others to do for us what we can do for ourselves.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The communication planet, Mercury in your house of spirituality opposes the Moon in Virgo, your sector health.

There's a direct connection between how you receive things, how you communicate, and what you feel to your spiritual energy.

There may be some struggles with being in touch with that sweet inner voice you know so well.

Try and make time for yourself and get back in touch with your spirit before the day gets away from you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The communication planet, Mercury, in your house of friendships opposes the Moon in Virgo, your sector of romance. Sometimes friends can be the romantic relationship you need.

If you can't be with someone you're intimately involved with, then aim to create something sweet, memorable with another single best friend. This can be a wonderful way to celebrate platonic love and its durability.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The communication planet Mercury, in your house of career, opposes the Moon in Virgo, your sector of the home.

It's hard to find the right balance between your personal and your fun lift.

You may not have time to do things the way that you want because your duty calls. However, make the time when you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The communication planet, Mercury in your house of learning opposes the Moon in Virgo, your sector of communication. It can be hard to put into words how sorry you feel about hurting someone's feelings.

You might struggle with exactly what to say. Perhaps you hope the situation blows off on its own, but speaking things through can help you to figure out what happened and how to make sure it doesn't happen in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The communication planet, Mercury in your house of shared resources opposes the Moon in Virgo, your sector of money.

You may have to depend on someone else or you may be the one who provides what is needed.

Be flexible on how financial matters pan out for you at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The communication planet, Mercury in your house of marriage opposes the Moon in Virgo, your sector of identity.

It's hard to decide to change your last name in marriage. It's a loss of who you have been all this time.

You may want to please your partner but are on the fence if things will remain close. If you're worried, wait before making the decision.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The communication planet, Mercury in your house of health opposes the Moon in Virgo, your sector of hidden things.

Don't ignore red flags when you know that you've seen them. The effects of denying a truth can internalize and cause you more trouble than it is worth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The communication planet, Mercury in your house of romance opposes the Moon in Virgo, your sector of friends. There is a time and place for everything.

Sometimes one friend is in love but the other doesn't feel the same, then when a new relationship begins, they realize their mistake. It's not something that is meant to change your life. Things happen that way for a reason.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The communication planet, Mercury in your house of home opposes the Moon in Virgo, your sector of career.

What is said at home should really not be talked about at work because your partner never really gets a chance to make any impression other than the image you project out to the world.

If you want to vent, it might be best to hire someone who is trained to listen or to use a journal to honor your relationship's privacy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The communication planet, Mercury in your house of communication opposes the Moon in Virgo, your sector of education.

Reading as a couple is so important, and when you are single you can learn about things you find entertaining too.

You might discover that. you love to read more than you once thought.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The communication planet, Mercury in your house of money opposes the Moon in Virgo, your sector of resources.

How you talk about money and the way to invest it with your partner can really make or break the relationship.

Aim to collaborate and realize everyone is learning how to be a better version of themselves. Give things time for a change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The communication planet, Mercury in your house of identity opposes the Moon in Virgo, your sector of marriage.

You may think you know what you want until you have to blend your identity with another person. This can be tough to navigate, but worthwhile.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.