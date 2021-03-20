Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 21, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 21, 2021.
Sunday is about taking life's lessons and making good use of them.
Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive.
Famous Life Path 11s include Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, politician Collin Powell, and Prince Charles.
The Moon enters Cancer, after spending the latter part of the week in Gemini.
The Quarter Moon phase will take place in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which makes it a good time to set an intention for the upcoming week's activities.
Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: King of Pentacles
You're highly ambitious right now.
Even if you don't know what you want out of life, you are certain that once you figure it out, you will do everything in your power to get it.
This is the perfect time to set goals and pave the path forward for future success.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Moon
Pay attention to your dreams. Right now you're at a highly intuitive period.
Your imagination is vivid, and your insight is strong.
Keep a dream journal nearby as your subconscious mind tries to communicate with you and help you to see what you need to know.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed
You just got through a difficult time, and it's hard to believe the problem is solved or nearly over.
Tell yourself and believe in your heart that things are better now.
The most stressful part is almost over, and soon you will see that the future is clear for you. You are going to be OK. You made it.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Two of Wands
You don't have to tell people what you are planning to do.
They will see what you aim to accomplish once the results are starting to show.
Instead of wasting time sharing your dreams with others who may not understand or even appreciate them the way that you do, live them out for yourself.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed
It's hard to put into words all that you're feeling inside.
There are times when you just have to process them and explore why you feel the way that you do.
This is a time of healing for your heart. Don't try to repress it by staying busy to block out your thoughts.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles
You want to be financially self-sufficient, and when you think that you're not where you want to be you'll work even harder to get there.
You are at a place where money will start to come to you.
Your energy is like a magnet drawing success and financial security your way.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed
There are signs of hope all around, and if you pay close attention to your life you will see what the universe is trying to show you.
There are things that happen for a reason, and they are not coincidences.
These moments are God's way of trying to show you that he's there to partner with you.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Six of Cups
Remember and reflect on happier times. You have so many positive memories, so why focus on the negative ones.
When your head hits your pillow, and your anxiety starts, relax your mind with thoughts about childhood and your highest hopes.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed
Not everyone is going to agree with you. You have your opinion and they have theirs. It doesn't have to be a dealbreaker unless you make it that way.
You may not like that you had a fallout or disagreement, but find other ways to get along and leave that area of your life alone for now.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Fool
You are presented with a great opportunity, so of course, you want to get ahold of it and make things happen as soon as possible.
You may not know what to focus on first, and so you're doing lots of things at the same time. But, this is going to be counterproductive. Plan and narrow your focus.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed
You're not always going to know what it is that you want.
You may think you want one thing and then the next day change your mind.
Don't be so hard on yourself because you don't have it all figured out yet.
You're going through a transition period and you'll eventually know where your life is headed.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Six of Pentacles
Be generous. You have so much to give, and there are people in your life who truly appreciate your kind and generous nature.
It feels good for your spirit to be there for people. Allow yourself to show your softer side and gentle-heartedness.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.