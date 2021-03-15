Love Horoscope For Tuesday, March 16, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 16, 2021.

Passion is what we all want in some form. On Tuesday, we feel it in a specific area of our love lives.

Pluto, the ruler of passionate Scorpio speaks with Venus all day, and this fuels her desire to love others well.

Pluto brings a desire for change, but maybe what needs to be worked on may not have come to the surface just yet.

However, Tuesday can bring what's hidden to the surface in one key area of your love life.

If it does, an important theme that you need to pay attention to will come into focus, just in time for Mercury's entry into Pisces, as the Sun and Venus enter Aries this week.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pay attention to the signs of love.

Things are starting to change in your romantic life, and you may sense a spiritual connection to what's going on around you.

Let yourself get lost in the moment, even if you're not ready to give yourself over to a new love or to let go of a person who you know no longer fits into your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friendships are a great place to start a new relationship and to bring the passion back into an established one.

Bring things back to square one and try to reconnect with the things that brought you close.

If you're looking for love, don't underestimate the power of common ground. Get into the things that you're interested in. Your hobby or passion can lead you to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Work can feel like an obstacle to love. You may be having a truly busy day, but if you can squeeze in a little check-in chat with a love interest it will go a long way, especially when you're typically more actively conversational.

If you don't have time to break out your cell phone to say hello until later, a good morning, warning you in advance message with your favorite emoji can suffice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's so much room to learn and grow when it comes to your love life.

You might not be able to read the mix signals a person is sending you right now but you can try.

If you're not successful in getting someone to open up about how they feel, don't put the blame on you.

Sometimes a person can have a lot going on, and they don't have the ability to share what's on their mind. Be patient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's so much you want to share with the right person, that you might get your signals crossed and assume the wrong one is the one for you.

Try not to become blinded by desire and being so eager for love that you wind up settling for less than you truly deserve in a relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may feel like the direction you're headed in is more like a U-turn than a direct route to your heart.

Don't get discouraged if your love life feels more like a case of hide and seek.

It takes time to find true love. Be willing to wait for the one that is perfect for you.

And, if you have met that person, let things move in a way that feels right to you both.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Life feels so busy, and romance, what's that?

You may need to put your attention toward real life and leave love out of the picture for now.

That's perfectly OK, as long as you remember that you have a heart, too.

And, when there's time, focus on feeding it the attention it deserves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes love just happens and you didn't plan for it.

You might feel Cupid's arrow strike to the heart and wonder when did you allow yourself to be so vulnerable again?

This may feel frightening to you at first, but perhaps this time will be different.

Be open to explore what's happening. You deserve to be loved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Too many people are giving you input into your love life. That may be because you're oversharing what's going on.

Pull back a little bit. Let there be some space between what you're doing and with whom, and who has the right to know.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are ready to be read like an open book to this person in your life, but there may be a strange sense that the feelings aren't as mutual as you think.

This could be your fears speaking. Before you assume the worst, check how the other person seems to react. You may be reading your fear and not their heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There's always something to buy, and every time you go out you see an item that you know would be great for your love.

It's wonderful to dote on the person who has captured your heart.

It's sweet when you have the chance to show you care with the perfect gift.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may be seeing a friend go through something that you've been through before, too.

It can be hard to stand by and observe when you really want to protect them and say 'watch out' but there are times when you need to let someone learn a lesson by their own experience.

Even if you gave a warning, they may still be too blinded by love to not hear you voice a concern.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.