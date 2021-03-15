Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 16, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The week started off strong and now we get to take the intense energy down a notch to relax and enjoy something simple.

The Moon enters the sultry sign of Taurus at 7:01 a.m. EST, which makes it the perfect time for slow cooking, weighted blankets, and wearing fuzzy socks or slippers.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury, the communication planet which finishes its last day in the sign of Aquarius.

Mercury in Aquarius is headstrong and determined.

So, if you have a problem that needs to resolve that requires you to submit paperwork, Tuesday is the day to do it.

If your birthday is March 16:

If March 16 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You love to try things. You are the ultimate explorer of various interests.

You have accumulated rich life experiences that people often dream about.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include American actress and model Alexandra Daddario and professional basketball player Joel Embiid.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of money and home comforts.

This is the perfect time to indulge in your pleasures. Plan ahead and prepare a homecooked meal.

Maybe pull out the pressure cooker or crockpot and put things together the night before.

Plan for a bubble bath and something soothing and sensual to help you relax after a long day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of identity.

Nothing says "I love me" like a little bit of self-care. When was the last time you did something for yourself? Put on your favorite outfit.

Dress up even if you are staying home. Give your looks a boost. If you really love how you appear today, take a selfie and update your social photo.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of hidden enemies.

Nothing disturbs your peace more than knowing you cannot trust a person or situation.

Resolve what you know is not finished yet. Be proactive.

Get the root source of your frustration. You might be able to put this situation to rest before the day is over.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of friendships.

Something may change in the dynamic of your relationship with a friend, and this can be a real eye-opening experience for you.

The truth is that with friendships, you never really know someone until time has passed, and the test of your closeness may prove how close you really are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of career and social status.

It's time to dig your heels in and set your mind to accomplish a goal.

You may need reassurance that what you want to aim for is doable, but this is the time to do it.

You're mentally ready to make the commitment; more than you were before.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of personal beliefs. You may feel a bit skeptical lately.

You might even wonder if things that you once were taught are real, and this challenges your faith. It's normal to question what you know to be true.

But, it's important to explore what you're going through and challenge your spirituality. By allowing yourself to test what you feel, you have an opportunity to confirm what you put your trust in.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of shared resources.

Your more territorial side may come through and you could be second-guessing whether or not you should share the gifts and talents you have with a particular person or even a job.

If you think that there is any advantage, it's a good time to try and test the waters to see if things work out. Your suspicions may be right, but there may be a way to work things out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of commitments.

You have some reservations about love and to what extent you're willing or ready to get into a relationship.

Perhaps you are second-guessing a situation or wanting to take a step back to get some perspective. If so the next few days can help you to understand your feelings. If you need space, ask for it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of daily duties. The little things in life can seem to be so boring and disinteresting right now.

But, sadly, they must be done, and this may be what makes you ask if there is much more to life than what is happening now.

Give yourself something enjoyable to look forward to. Reward yourself for doing a good job of keeping the homefront running smoothly, even if it wasn't how you wanted to spend the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of creativity.

This is a wonderful time to redo a room that you really want to make happy for spring.

Buy yourself some flowers or pick up a new decor piece that you love to help you bring the space back to life.

This is not a time to be rigid with your ideas. Let your imagination explore.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of home.

Things can feel slightly unsteady right now, especially among family members.

But try not to get caught up with the drama, even if you feel like you have to get involved.

It's better to let things happen and resolve organically, which it will, in time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of communication.

Speak your piece, but don't harp on it too much.

Your words resonate strongly with who hears them.

You might think you're not getting your point across, but you're speaking loud and clear.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.