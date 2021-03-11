Love Horoscope For Friday, March 12, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 12, 2021.

The Sun and Moon are in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and it's time for a good cry if you need one.

Bring the tissues for the weekend. We have a lot of water in the sky, and our feelings are stronger than ever before.

It can feel like the bandaid is going to come off in an area of our love life for the next few days, and a whole lot of healing.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love takes time to grow, and sometimes how a person cares can be hidden from sight.

Love may feel stronger than ever, but the signs of it will still be difficult for you to see.

Try not to assume that a relationship isn't going anywhere because you don't think things are growing fast enough.

Let the process of love happen organically without forcing the matter this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love that develops from a friendship is the type that lasts. You may notice that a friendship is headed in a new direction.

This could be a time where you start to feel positive about love, even though it can be still too soon to ask where things are headed or try to get someone to commit before they have said that they are ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love is often a lot of work, and when you put in the effort it's hard to remain patient without seeing signs that you are appreciated.

Right now, it can be hard to see into the reason why someone may not be lavishing you with their thoughts and feelings.

Sometimes people need time to share what's on their heart due to fear of rejection or not knowing how to be transparent when it comes to romance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are learning that love is more than just an emotion that you feel, it's spiritual in nature, too.

You may have that super cosmic connection with a new person or even with a love that you've cared for a while.

The day is perfect for working on cultivating your love bond and spending time together getting to know one another as if it were the first time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

How you share yourself is a process of discovery. You may be opening up and feeling things you've not felt for some time.

You may find yourself working through the dance of sharing too much and then pulling back.

Even if you think that you've gone a little too far, don't worry.

Right now, things are foggy for everyone and chances are the one who notices it the most is you, and others may not even notice it as being extreme at all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Being in a relationship may ask you to sacrifice things that you still aren't sure you're ready to lose control over.

You may still be working out how you feel about being so open and vulnerable to another person that you are keeping your desires bottled up inside.

You may find that the next few days help you to explore how you truly feel about these types of situations in your love life including where you would like to draw the line.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Good love is so healthy for your heart, and the reverse is true, too - bad love is so hurtful.

You may be on the brink of discovering how much you are willing to take in a relationship right now.

There can be some areas of gray that you've allowed to persist but are having doubts about continuing if things do not improve with your partner or someone you like and hoped would become the one you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes you have to think a little bit outside of the box to make an evening super romantic.

Being romantic can be a challenge for you right now. You may not have the time or there can seem to be a shortage of fun things to do due to the pandemic still going on.

You might find it useful to lean on ideas that you get from friends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are really longing to make a house a home, but there can be problems coming from the family that hinder your ability to do so.

Now may feel like the right time to detach yourself from tense situations.

Creating distance can be done this week, so that you can have enough space to make decisions that are right for you and your relationship, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When talking to your mate, try not to let your ego get too far ahead of you.

Of course, your feelings matter and it's important to know that you are heard.

But, there can be a need to draw the line on the importance of your side of things and the overall relationship.

You may struggle to find that proper balance when sharing your thoughts, especially by text message or chat online.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Money cannot buy you love, but you can sure try!

You might find it hard to resist a sale or buying an item that you know your significant other has always wanted.

If you're single, you still may find it tough not to go all-in on purchases for clothing or beauty items that you absolutely love and want to try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are making a lot of personal changes in your life right now, and when it comes to love, you may still have your heart on a shelf.

Right now, what you want or what you think you need can still be up in the air. While this isn't a good time to make any big statements about what you are feeling.

It's better to do your inner work until you're sure about how you feel or what you want the future to bring to your love life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.