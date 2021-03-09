Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 10, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

Big feelings are in store for all zodiac signs on Wednesday as the waning Moon joins forces with growth-oriented Jupiter while both transit through the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

The Moon in Aquarius can be rebellious about rules and things that no longer fit the narrative of modern-life.

Mentally, some zodiac signs may feel drained by outdated mentalities expressed on social media or people in their communities.

The Moon also conjuncts with the communication planet, Mercury, so this can foster vocalizing disdain on social media and more open to those in power.

If knowledge is power, then this could be a wake-up call for activism, humanitarian action, and the gathering of people striving to make changes that are permanent, especially through activities that involve writing and the media.

If your birthday is March 10:

If March 10 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You have a sweet and endearing personality, but a warrior side also exists.

Because of your empathetic nature, you are aware when someone is trying to take advantage of your kindness.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include American actress Sharon Stone and martial artist Chuck Norris.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar sector of friendship, which can bring sweet feelings about people that you know and are fortunate to call your friend.

Celebrate your uniqueness and how you enhance each other's life. If you've just relocated or have been feeling lonely, the next few days are perfect for meeting new people or joining groups where you can socialize.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar sector of career and social status.

This is a great time for group work or collaborating with others on social media.

If you have been offered a brand ambassador opportunity, accepting it can prove to be beneficial for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar sector of higher learning.

It's a great time to study astrology or even to look at the astronomy of the stars.

If you're planning to enroll in college this year, the next few days can be wonderful for chatting with an academic advisor or to find out about programs that you're interested in.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar sector of shared resources.

You may receive a wire transfer of money from someone you know or perhaps a check can come into the mail for your significant other, and it's just what you both needed to cover some unexpected bills.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar sector of commitment.

This is a great time for you to get in some me-time and to seek space in your personal life.

Even if you are in a relationship or meet someone you like, you may prefer some quiet time for reflection.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar sector of daily duties.

This is a good time for you to look at how to cut a few corners with your daily work and to make the most of whatever technology you have access to that can help you streamline a time-intensive responsibility.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar sector of creativity. Try something new that brings out your playful side.

This is a good time for you to step outside of your comfort zone by trying a DIY for your house or maybe make a gift from scratch.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar sector of the home.

While you may love to hang out in your familiar surroundings, you might feel like something is missing and want to venture out a bit to explore what life has to offer.

If you're planning to relocate, check out to see what's available in areas outside of your community that may fit with your budget.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar sector of communication.

You might enjoy expressing yourself or sharing ideas with a variety of people from all walks of life.

Social media, especially platforms like Twitter or Facebook can be fun places for you to chat with others about hot topics that you feel passionate about.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar sector of money. Keep your eyes and ears open for new opportunities.

The day is perfect for exploring a new revenue stream.

You may find a new way to make an income online or through a partnership that forms from an introduction via the internet.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar sector of identity.

This is a great time to try something new and completely different with your appearance.

If you want to change your style of dress, color your hair or get a completely different haircut, contemplate a few looks to see which one you like the most.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar sector of hidden enemies. You may be drawn toward exploring the meaning of spiritual practices.

You might find it interesting to study esoteric practices and even put to the test things that you have been taught to believe about religion.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.