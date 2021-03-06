Love Horoscope For Sunday, March 7, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 7, 2021.

Sometimes we believe in love in ways that we never dreamed of before and while the Sun in Pisces works with dreamy Neptune this Sunday, positive illusions for love are possible.

Venus is hopeful while in the zodiac sign of Pisces on Sunday, and when love is work, the energy you put into a relationship can pay off in an amazing way.

Venus continues to get grounding support from structured Saturn this Sunday which can help you to make sense of difficult situations that require more attention than usual.

Tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, March 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus and Neptune work together in your solar house of spirituality.

You can lose sight of obstacles that get in the way of your love life.

You may find it easy to put on rose-colored glasses and overlook problems with ease.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus and Neptune work together in your solar house of friends throughout the day.

It's a great day to hang around the people who bring out your very best and help you to feel optimistic about love, even when you feel down or are sad and less hopeful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus and Neptune work together in your solar house of social status.

Try to remember that everyone struggles and grows in their own way.

You may be exceptional in a certain area that another person is not, and this can be where you extend a hand instead of judgment about their growth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus and Neptune work together in your solar house of shared resources. Be happy with what you have.

You may be apt to think that the grass is greener on the other side, but there's a reason why you're standing on your side of the gate vs a friend's.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus and Neptune work together in your solar house of commitments.

You are learning to create something beautiful with someone special and this can be a wonderful time to dream, even if deep down inside you don't know if things will go anywhere right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus and Neptune work together in your solar house of health.

Take care of yourself. You are spending a lot of time taking care of others - emotionally and spiritually - so it's important to care for your needs, too. Do some self-care today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus and Neptune work together in your solar house of romance.

What you thought might happen, did not, and that's OK.

There are new things around the corner, and you may find that the change is refreshing for your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus and Neptune work together in your solar house of family.

A person who has asserted their authority over you loses their power. This can be a beautiful time to test your own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus and Neptune work together in your solar house of communication.

Less can be more under the right circumstances, and you may find yourself ready to let go of the need to say what comes to mind, and more willing to let things go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus and Neptune work together in your solar house of personal property.

If you've felt territorial over money matters, there may be a window opening up to talk about how to handle money-matters without contention so you can get what it is that you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus and Neptune work together in your solar house of identity.

Sometimes it's hard to let go of what you see within yourself because you're still stuck in the past.

It will be easier to distance yourself now in order to gain a certain degree of perspective you had difficulty with before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus and Neptune work together in your solar house of spirituality.

Your need to get lost in love can be hard to satisfy, and it can be frustrating to realize that your significant other or people you meet don't believe in love the same way that you do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.