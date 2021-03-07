Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 8, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 8, 2021.

Thoughts are so powerful, and this is one thing that tarot helps to establish.

You can pick up a single tarot card and get a focus point to reflect on for the day.

The day's numerology brings attention to a quiet reflection that can also include reading, writing, or contemplation.

Monday's numerology is a Life Path 7 the Seeker, which can feel like a religious energy even if you don't subscribe to a particular faith.

Setting an intention and learning to embrace silence is a wonderful way to prepare your mind for this week.

The Moon will start off in Capricorn, but end with a New Moon in Pisces.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, March 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

So many blessings are coming to you that your heart will feel like it could explode.

Keep a running list so that when you feel down and out you can turn to it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

When you're on the same page with someone things just flow and you feel good about your life.

It's time to look for relationships and situations where you don't have to fight all of the time to get what you want. Look for flow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You're trying to avoid a conflict but it's better to face your problems head-on.

You may not want to rock the boat because it's so uncomfortable to live through, but you have every reason to speak your mind and voice your grievances.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

There are many decisions that you need to make.

There are choices related to your home and the family, but a part of you isn't certain what the future will bring or the path to take right now.

It's a good idea to not rush this process and to weigh your options carefully.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength, Reversed

Someone is trying to use a situation to manipulate you, and because you trust them, you're not seeing their motives.

Guard your area of weakness as this can be where you are most vulnerable.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You are falling in love and everything is falling into place.

You are experiencing the joy of fulfillment through a relationship that provides you support, care, and love.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are pretty handy. You have a lot of positive traits that you can use to make money.

You might not know what single skill to focus on, but this is a great time for you to dabble to see what you love to do the most.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You've waiting a long time for things to improve, and now that they have you might not even know what to do next.

Don't let too much time pass before making a new plan for the next part of the month.

Perhaps use the energy of the upcoming New Moon to write down a list and get focused.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

It's never too late to turn back to your faith and start all over again. Your guilt is just an emotion that holds you back.

Forgive yourself and let the past go. It's in the history books. Don't hold a grudge against yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

What a predicament to be in. You know that you have to make an important decision, but your divided heart wants to have it all.

If there's a compromise to be made, you can try to finagle it, but sometimes it's impossible and you just have to pick the best situation even if things don't feel complete.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's easy to say 'do your best' but there are times when you feel like your best will never be good enough.

The thing is that no one expects you to be perfect.

You might think that people are watching with a critical eye, but chances are you're doing a great job and that's what others can see.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, Reversed

Doing your shadow work will help to clear away any negative energy that you're feeling.

If you are stuck in a funk, it's OK. It takes time to process everything. Be patient with yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.