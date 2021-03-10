Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 11, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 11, 2021.

The daily numerology is a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.

Taking initiative is important on Thursday as we prepare for closure and make a transition from endings to a new beginning this week.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces promoting awareness of the spiritual side of life.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Pisces until March 21st when the new solar year begins in Aries, and what you realize can be the fuel that prompts action.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

Social distancing has taken a toll on you, and you may feel the pain of loneliness and loss despite some things improving.

Sometimes grief takes time to catch up with you. All these feelings: loss, sadness, loneliness, are your body's way of healing from the last year. It's normal.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups, Reversed

Life is like a buffet with all these choices in front of you that you can choose from. But, there is only so much room on your plate.

You might not be able to have it all at the same time. You'll want to pick and choose what seems to be best for you at this time so that you can enjoy the process.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups

It's good to remember happier times when you feel sad or down, but it's even better to recall them when life is going great.

You don't need an excuse to blast your favorite songs from childhood or to revisit what you loved about your high school years.

These are your memories and they helped to define who you are now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Cups, Reversed

There are a lot of things that you're trying to juggle right now.

You might miss something, run late to a meeting, or forget an appointment because of all the tasks you're responsible for.

Try not to just do it all by memory. Write your schedule out and keep notifications on so that the technology in your life can help you stay on track.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: King of Wands

You're so creative, so use this trait of yours to give you something to look forward to. Plan something fun to do this weekend.

Even a little thing like painting a room can bring a spark into your life that gives you a sense of happiness and joy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: King of Swords

You're tenacious. You've been showing the world that each day you grow stronger despite adversity.

Even when things seem to get worse, and not better, somehow you find the strength and courage to stand up and face another day with a smile on your face.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

You give so much of yourself to your friends, family, coworkers.

When someone needs an ear to listen, you're there providing moral support.

You need to get your energy back, and the only way to do that is to mute the phone, take a nap, and do something quiet all by yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Something (or someone) stirred the pot, and now things are a little haywire. There's a lot of gossip swirling around in your life.

You may not know the source but you have to stop adding to the problem.

Only tell your problems to people you can trust, and if you don't feel that you can, keep personal things to yourself and not on social media.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Sun, Reversed

You have to be who you really are. You may not think that it's safe to be yourself in front of everyone, and of course, discretion is always wise.

However, people really want to get to know the real you. And, when you shield it, more often than not, people know.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

It's not easy being the only person who is responsible all of the time.

You are hanging in there when your friends or family let things go.

But, you know how important it is to stick it out when times are tough. You're not a quitter, and it shows.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

You stand up for the underdog and feel sad when others don't come to their defense.

This can cause you to feel misunderstood or even beaten down.

But, you're doing a good job. You're showing the weak that they can be strong, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords, Reversed

It's time to step back and let someone else do the work.

You have done plenty, and if you keep carrying the full workload you're never going to see how amazing your team can be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.