Love Horoscope For Thursday, March 4, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 4, 2021.

Love is a splendid thing, and if you enjoy talking about what you want from your life with others, this is a day to celebrate as Mercury in the zodiac sign of Aquarius continues to speak with Jupiter.

This dynamic pair brings our personal wants and desires to a higher level of recognition where we can expand and view things with clarity and focus.

If you have an important conversation that must take place soon, Thursday is a wonderful time to get the ball rolling and have others enjoy being part of the process with you, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury and Jupiter work together while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friendships.

Your friendship circle can really grow during this time, and this can be the best way for you to meet someone you like, and who your friends like, too.

Don't completely disregard new introductions. You never know what could happen when kismet takes place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury and Jupiter work together while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of social status, and if you're looking for love now is a great time to cast a broad net to see where you might catch the eye of someone you'll like.

Even if you're not in the dating ring any longer, this is a great time to start taking your couple's status to a new level and set some goals you want to reach together - and since Jupiter rules social media, #couplesgoals freely while humblebragging on a few shareable posts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury and Jupiter work together while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of higher learning.

If you're thinking about going back to school, signing up for a certification course, or want your partner to, now is a great time to map out the entire plan to see what pieces are missing and put them into place.

Brainstorming is a wonderful way to use this energy, even other areas of your life where you have to learn something new while trying to build a future for yourself or as a couple.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury and Jupiter work together while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of secrets.

You may feel a strong desire to bare your soul and tell things to someone you can trust about hurts you still feel inside.

If you don't have that person in your life, now is a wonderful time to take to writing.

You can journal or even blog anonymously about your misadventures in love and what lessons life has taught you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury and Jupiter work together while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitment.

If you're getting married and plan to write your own wedding vows, this is a great day to try and put down what you feel onto paper.

You may really be able to express the nature of your unfaltering love and commitment to your mate and express it in a way that even surprises you with how well you did.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury and Jupiter work together while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of health and work.

You might be trying to lose weight or start a new health kick but the words that people around you use can trigger you into putting these plans off until tomorrow, over and over again.

Maybe you can write out your menu or your routine and put it somewhere that your partner can see.

If anything it can help you to keep this promise to yourself despite those who are not as sensitive to your desires.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury and Jupiter work together while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of romance.

This is a great time to write a love letter or send a sweet email, birthday card, or sentimental note just because to your sweetie or someone you love in your life.

Too often you think about saying something kind, but life gets busy and hectic. Pause and do this one thing to make someone's day (and, perhaps yours, too).

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury and Jupiter work together while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home.

Someone may not know when to stop trying to overstep their boundaries in your life.

This could be a parent or some other authority figure who cannot grasp that you've grown into your own person with the right to choose who you will love.

You may feel hyper-sensitive to their words, more than usual, and feel that they are undermining your growth in some way.

While it feels impossible to stop it, the escalation of the problem can prompt you to do something different, like move out with your partner or on your own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury and Jupiter work together while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication.

This can be a good thing or a bad thing - depending on how you decide to use this energy. Everything Jupiter connects with grows, so you can be verbose during this time.

You might be bold and speak your mind in order to promote a significant change, but be mindful to also consider the ramifications of what you say.

If you say things that lack substance or a solid foundation, you may find that you fall short on a promise given too soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury and Jupiter work together while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money.

It's not so easy to know how to protect your assets when you're thinking about building a life with someone else.

You may be wondering about a prenuptial agreement or how to put down on paper what each of you will cover and expect when moving in together.

Now is a great time to put things down on paper.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury and Jupiter work together while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of identity, and your appearance.

This is a great time to give yourself a major makeover that you'll love.

But, first, schedule a consultation so you can discuss with a professional the colors you want to try on a future hairstyle.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury and Jupiter work together while in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies. Sometimes you just have to give someone the block button, but in real life, you still want to stay in touch.

You may have a running list of people that you love but cannot stand to read what they post on their social media.

Try to be polite, and send a note saying that you are limiting certain things on your feed and that you'd love to email from time-to-time to keep the conversation peaceful and not super insulting.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.