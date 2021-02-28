Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 1, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

All your responsibilities can seem to mount up on Monday as the Moon in responsible Libra harmonizes with stern Saturn who believes in getting things organized and done.

Our sense of humor can be hard to find, as the ever-growing to-do list asks us to 'adult-up' and to do it soon.

We can handle this Saturnian energy even if it's not welcomed on a Monday.

The Moon also harmonizes with analytical Mercury in Aquarius.

Mercury can help find solutions, and it can also encourage asking for help when needed.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If March 1 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You learn best by doing, and you are affectionate.

You enjoy being around people, and even if you are an introvert, you love to be around one special person most of the time.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include singers/songwriters, Justin Bieber, Keisha, and Polish composer, Frédéric François Chopin

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, March 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of partnerships.

This is a great time to work on expanding your circle of influence.

Aim to surround yourself with people that you admire who vibrate at a higher energy level.

Search for individuals who you'd love to learn from and that challenge you to become a better person.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of daily work.

The day may feel busier than usual.

You may discover that you have a lot of little things to do to manage that you didn't plan for.

Don't let overwhelm cause you to procrastinate and do nothing. Try to do one thing at a time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of creativity.

You may feel full of ideas and want to explore many of them.

It can be hard to narrow down your focus on one thing, but if you have a chance to pinpoint what really makes you feel excited, aim for that as your goal for the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of the home.

Your inner homebody may not want to stay indoors but you may need the time-out from the world.

If you just can't seem to get yourself out of bed in the morning, don't force yourself.

Hit the snooze button a few times and take advantage of a few extra ZZZs.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of communication.

You will have a strong desire to speak, and you may even say more than you mean to when chatting about your life.

So, try not to let your words run faster than your mind when sharing what's going on with people. Remember to pay attention to your audience.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of money.

Hang on to your pocketbook a bit tighter than usual, as you could be tempted to shop more than usual.

Even if you think that you have a little more wiggle room in your budget this month, remain cautious about spending on things you don't need, especially extra beauty products when there are still things unused in your medicine cabinet.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of identity.

You rarely have a problem with an inflated ego, but you may need to pull back some of that confidence when you see it causing a blind spot in your life.

If you get feedback that you sense is overly critical, before you write it off entirely, do a self-check. There may be some shadow work left to be done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of hidden enemies.

People can be easily intimidated by your growth and without realizing it try to stump it.

They may send off vibes that you're not as likable with more success and this can challenge you to hide your strength and even disown it.

Try not to fall into this trap. Stand strong during this test of discomfort that can give you something that you need another time when you face a bigger battle within.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of friendship.

Your relationships with others can become quite time-consuming for you.

You will want to set some time restrictions for when you're available, especially if you start to get messages late at night on your phone that disrupt your sleep.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of career and social status. Things can start to look up for you.

You might find that there are some new opportunities for job growth or even to change careers if you've been thinking about it.

Check out what's available and send out a resume or two to prospective employers, even if they are not hiring.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of higher learning.

This is a great time for you to go through your reading list to see if there are any new books out there that you want to read.

Aim for personal development or titles that get your mental juices flowing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of shared resources.

This is a great time to put your feelers out to see what you can do to barter or trade-in services.

If you've been looking to do a collaboration project, ask around to see who may be interested.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.