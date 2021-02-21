Welcome to your horoscope for the month of March 2021 for all zodiac signs. We'll go over the broad scope look at the entire month, as well as how the cosmic influences will be affecting your own personal zodiac sign.

Your horoscope for the month has lots of changes coming to your zodiac sign in March 2021.

Right at the top, March is looking both promising and much smoother than previous months - we might even think of this month as a well-needed vacation.

Communications will be effective, and our ideas will be heard and expressed well. Listening skills will go up, and arguments for arguments' sake will go down. We learned how proper communication isn't always a given, as February had us reeling during the Mercury retrograde.

Now, we're looking at Venus in Pisces, which should bring out our sensitive side - we may be feeling more compassionate, even sympathetic to others.

On March 4th, Mars enters Gemini, which will bring us all the energy we need to take on whatever awaits us during the month.

On the 5th, Mercury will conjunct Jupiter, adding to our sense of generosity - we will want to help others, and this will feel good.

Our artistic skills will be awakened on the 11th, as the Sun will conjunct Neptune, and by the time we hit March 13th - the New Moon, we should be ready for just about anything.

Clarity is our destiny at this point, and we'll be making the right choices in terms of creativity and progressive thinking.

We're also going to hit Aries this month, as it officially starts on the 20th, and Aries energy is fierce, if not overwhelming. All the energy of the previous weeks starts to culminate on the 22nd when Mars will trine Saturn.

We may find ourselves feeling testy and annoyed on the 24th when Mercury squares Mars - expect arguments and sassy backtalk.

By the time the end of the month rolls around, things should look and feel a lot more peaceful - creativity and calm returns with the Full Moon in Libra, on the 28th. So, while we may have a few teeth-gnashing days in March, most of our time will be spent experiencing peace and calm.

Here's what's happening in astrology, according to your zodiac sign's horoscope for the month of March 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Your month is going to be filled with stress and confusion until the very last week, where it's going to feel as though Cupid shot the arrow directly at you, allowing you to feel all the love in the world.

There's a good chance that all the stress you're going through is love-related, which has you walking on eggshells, waiting for some kind of answer. Mars and Venus are behind the conflict - as usual.

It is looking like a good month for family business and gatherings. Financially, the stress levels are way down, which should make you feel secure and safe. March looks good for Aries in terms of health and well-being, as long as you keep to your schedule and stay on top of your health.

Travel is also recommended during this time, but always be sure to keep your masks on, and stay aware and vigilant of public safety requirements. By the 22nd, you'll be feeling so good about life and love, that you won't mind the stress you put yourself through earlier in the month.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

March 2021 is going to be filled with social obligations and more fun than you've had in a long, long while. If you're looking for love, you'll find it in the first three weeks of the month, while those who are already partnered will more than likely see an uptick in their romantic life.

You may have to place more of your concern on keeping that job, as employment and career is more the issue here than anything else. Health is looking good this month, Taurus, just don't push your luck and get stupid with your covid-vigilance.

It's still hardcore out there, so don't just chuck your mask to the wayside. Venus is helping you out on so many levels this month, and it may feel like everything is going your way.

That's a great and optimistic outlook, but once again - take care of your job, don't push your luck on this one. If you can hold on to your job past the 20th, you might be safe on that front. Anticipate arguments with family members as the end of the month approaches.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

As soon as the month begins, you're going to start feeling the benefit of the cosmic influences, especially when it comes to your career. Opportunities are absolutely on the horizon here, and you'd be best to stay open to as many opportunities as you can, as many will be coming your way.

Money is in good shape for you this month, Gemini, though you will see some serious friction in your family life. Venus is helping you find someone special in your life, though love may not be what you're interested in at this particular time.

Business, however, is exactly what you should be mindful of, as that's where March has you excelling. You will feel the pressure of having to make peace in the family, yet you won't want any part of that.

While communication is on the up and up, it's always harder for Gemini to communicate with any kind of success, so your best bet would be to stick to your plan without caring what others do to get in your way, family member or not.

Health is something you need to be on the watch for, as you may be more fragile this month and in need of healthful decision-making and proper food choices.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

This month brings both positive and negative aspects. In love, you're all aces, while your social life may feel more like you're in the dungeon. Pregnancy is easier if you are up for that, and health is looking good, in general.

Where things are failing are in the departments of career and finance. It's looking more and more like it'd be best to stick with your loved one and wait it out, as many things will feel booby-trapped for you, this month.

Don't try and get a new job this month - wait it out. And if you feel rejected by friends, let it go...it's just an astrological glitch that will pass soon enough. Even family matters may prove to be troublesome and unpleasant, especially if you push them - your marriage may go through a few changes as well. It's looking like intimacy is on the up, while love is in the balance.

Don't let all the family arguments ruin your life. This is all the more reason for you to take care of your health, this month, as stress can really take you down and lower your resistance. Stick with what works, Cancer, and that means - keep creative, stay loving, and worry less about your money, friends, family.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

What you've got to look forward to are positive changes in your career, and that might even mean less time devoted to working so hard - giving you more time to rest and recoup.

That's not to say you'll be losing work; on the contrary - your work life will be getting better, more lucrative, but by 'better' we also mean more downtime, more time for you to just be you.

This will be beneficial for your health and mental acuity. You will need your best communication skills to deal with your home life, however, as there may be a few problematic moments with your partner.

Finances are not in good shape, which makes staying with your very good job a must; however, it's best to make your job work for you, and not the other way around.

This isn't going to be a social month for you, and that's exactly what you've wanted and needed for months now: downtime. Your time. Health is looking excellent at this time, and that's definitely because you're on top of things and conscious of what your body needs. Keep it up, Leo, you're doing fine.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

You've never been one to withhold on the complaints, but it is during this month that you'll find very little to complain about. Don't be surprised if you get a raise or a promotion this month - and we're talking about a substantial difference in pay.

Saturn will play a huge role in your career prospects, and may just get you where you've always wanted to be - in a respected, well-paid position. Allow yourself the gratitude and let it permeate your mental well-being, as well as your general health.

You may, however, have issues at home with your partner as you will feel they are hovering over your every move. You'll be feeling oppressed and anxiety-ridden over your relationship, and at times, you'll want to flee for your life.

It's not that you're in danger, it's just that communications will be so off for you and your partner that arguments and outright nasty words will be part and parcel of this month's offerings. Finances will take on that feeling of "this isn't fair" but that raise you may get will help to ease the pain.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

You'll be able to reap the benefits of that Venus and Mars love connection, as it will manifest as romance and passion. You're in your element right now, Libra, and that mars energy is going to give you that lift that you've been needing for quite some time now.

Allow yourself to flow with the ups and downs and use all your newly learned information as lessons to be stored for future times. Family life is going to be on the up and up - no arguments, no dissension...and while your health is looking good with no complaints, your finances might take a hit during the third week of the month.

This may be a sign for you to focus less on goals and more on studies. The lessons you learn during this month are valuable, and that's what you should be concerned with - personal growth and mental sharpness. You have the backing of your partner during all of it, so get in touch with this relationship and put in the effort needed to make it as excellent as it can be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

What's going to get you through this month like a champ is work, work and more work. And while this may seem distracting to your home life, it will, in fact, add to your love life as you thrive best in all circumstances if your career is doing well - as it will be, this March. So, all things in your life will benefit from your interest in your job.

You may see some travel plans come to fruition as well - and that might also be job-related. You're on the fast track for career success, although that's not necessarily going to translate into financial success...but don't be dismayed, money isn't everything, right?

Family life proves to be easygoing, and your love life will be both passionate and smooth. If you're a parent, expect joyous developments from your kids. Health is looking good, and that is mostly due to the fact that you are paying attention to that which you love, which during March of 2021 is mostly work/career-related.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

You've seen better days, especially when it comes to family life - that's where your natural sense of autonomy and independence comes into play. You'll be in self-protection mode for the first two weeks of the month as there are several family issues that you simply wish to ignore.

If you let the stress of family matters get to you, then you will pay the price with your health - so get on the good foot now and stop giving too much time and energy to the things that are not working for you.

What's going on is the Uranus effect: it always causes trouble in Sagittarius Town, so it's up to you to combat the universal transits with focus and clarity. If you're a spiritual person, then you might serve yourself better by retreating into a safe, mental place 'inside' rather than rant and rail against the conflicts this month brings you.

Business will be good, and there's a chance your finances will improve. Health is good unless you give too much of yourself to stress. Stay home when you can, and if you meditate - make it a daily habit during the month of March.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Usually, it's all about career and work-life for you, Capricorn, however that Mars influence may make your work life seem a bit challenging this month. And while you use your success as a barometer and foundation on which you build all your other kinds of relationships, your career hub is not the oasis of joy that it usually is for you.

Your home life, however, is going to see great improvements and that should balance out any stress you may be feeling towards your job situation. Expect to see many friends this month, as a couple - but don't push the party situation too hard; remember your health at all times.

You may also expect to hear more complaints from co-workers than ever before, and a bad attitude; the kind that makes you feel hostile and resentful of your environment.

With all that's going on outside the home, you'll want to rush home to your loved one each and every night, as if they are the most precious thing in the world to you. Stay safe and healthy - don't push it, and don't let the work cretins get on your nerves. They don't deserve your attention.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Well, someone had to walk away unscathed by this month, Aquarius, and it looks like it's you. You will be feeling a lot of responsibility this month on the family front - and your efforts will not only work out for you but for everyone involved.

If you are partnered, expect love and sensuous passion, which should work very well on your health and well-being. You may end up arguing with a younger member of the family, but that, too, shall pass.

You should avoid making travel plans, as that's not really on your side and may leave you with debt, but all in all, most of your actions will be backed up by the universal forces of positivity and progress.

You may find career challenges but nothing that will alter the events of the future. What you can expect is fun, frolic, food, and family. The Full Moon is a good time for you to come forth with your statement of gratitude, as this month really does promise to deliver happiness and a sense of security and good fortune.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10):

While we're still in your month, Pisces, we're also just about to walk into Aries, and that usually throws a monkey wrench into all Pisces plans. You may feel like you're being assaulted by an inability to properly communicate. No one is listening to you, and why?

Are you not listening to them, and this is their payback? It might be that way, and so this is the time for you to become introspective. Health is strong and unthreatened, so you've got all you need to do some inner work this month, Pisces.

You may also find conflict in your partnership as money is going to be an issue this month. Try not to become a stereotypical arguing couple and leave money out of the bedroom.

Because this is very much the month where you need to take yourself out of the equation and go inwards for spiritual rest - it also happens to be a great month for you to travel and explore.

If you are a person who dares to do things on their own, then use this auspicious time to find an adventure to throw yourself into. Something you can call your very own, because Pisces - right now, you need something private and personal - something you don't have to share.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.