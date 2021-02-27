Love Horoscope For Sunday, February 28, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 28, 2021.

Change can be hard but not impossible. If you've ever tried to make a change to improve your love life you can relate to the road being bumpy and imperfect along the way.

Sunday's astrology presents with it turbulence in the arena of love, as Venus continues to disagree with Mars and Uranus at the same time.

RELATED: Horoscope For Tomorrow, February 28, 2021 This is how it goes sometimes. Not everything is as it seems, and this can be especially true in the arena of love. Venus, now in Pisces, is projecting what she wants the world to see her as, but there can be challenges involved.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus is in Pisces, your solar house of spirituality and unconditional love.

Learning to love people where they are can feel like you need superpowers to do so.

Reach into your spirit to connect with the divine energy inside of you to answer the call.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus is in Pisces, your solar house of friendships and networking.

Friends are a blessing, and no matter what new love comes into your life, don't forget the relationships that are always there for you when you're single.

Nurture new love and old in equal measure.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus is in Pisces, your solar house of social status and career.

Work is an area of security that everyone needs.

Even if you're ready to trust someone so much and let go of your job, it may not always be the decision that fits with your future. Be mindful of the big picture in life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus is in Pisces, your solar house of higher learning and beliefs. Love teaches immeasurable lessons.

You may be learning that love challenges you in ways that you never dreamed of, but in the end, it's such a beautiful way to grow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus is in Pisces, your solar house of secrets and rebirth.

Truth always comes to the surface, and when you are facing a dark situation with someone who holds your hand through the process, you know you've got a love that sees you for who you are, and things are going to be OK.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus is in Pisces, your solar house of commitment and partnerships.

Not all relationships look the same, and sometimes marriage doesn't mean someone is always going to be there.

You may feel like you need a love that doesn't box you in or tie you down right now.

So, be honest with your partner who needs to hear your truth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus is in Pisces, your solar house of daily work and responsibilities, and it's the little things that you do each day that build a life of love.

You may be the one who tries to lay a brick that solidifies your relationship's foundation, but if your partner is constantly trying to knock the wall down, things may not ever work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus is in Pisces, your solar house of romance and play, and love is a language where the seeds you plant are words that grow into the heart of another.

Be transparent about the way that you feel. Someone needs to hear your spirit communicated in more ways than one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus is in Pisces, your solar house of home, and you may discover that you're starting a family without having planned to add an additional member.

Learning that you're pregnant can fill you with so many emotions, while giving you a sense of purpose and focus in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus is in Pisces, your solar house of communication. An important conversation can be said in an impromptu manner.

You may be caught off-guard, too. But, sometimes things can't wait, and if you need to hear a message now, then you won't want to wait for later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus is in Pisces, your solar house of money and personal property. It's a great time to talk about moving in with your significant other.

Even if you're not ready to do so now, talking about what it will look like and feel like can give you a sense of comfort about taking the next step.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus is in Pisces, your solar house of identity. Things have changed, and now here you are ready to make the most of it.

Your breakup took away so many parts of you, but now that you're single again, you're ready to get back to who you know you are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.