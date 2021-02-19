Love Horoscope For Saturday, February 20, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 20, 2021.

The Sun is in sensitive Pisces and the Moon is in chatty Gemini making Saturday's horoscope one where negotiations can become emotionally charged if people aren't careful.

Venus in defiant Aquarius continues to square Mars in conforming Taurus, but this is nearly over (thankfully).

It's been tense, to say the least, but lots of lessons come once you've graduated from the school of hard knocks.

Like an argument between two people in a relationship filled with love but lots of individuality, we find ourselves all struggling to figure out where compromise can be found— if at all.

The Sun in Pisces, where our feelings become a defining identity factor, reaches over to Venus as if to say it's OK to be yourself, even when it hurts, and it is.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication.

Be careful what you ask to know, especially if you're feeling jealous or insecure right now.

Words have special meaning to you right now. It can be easy for you to get hurt by someone, even if it's unintentional.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money.

Make your point. You are straightforward and what you say and it's easy for you to get to the point.

If there has been confusion in a relationship, it's a good day to plan a conversation to help clear the air.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of identity.

You're all business right now, and you may not see yourself as being less affectionate at this time.

But, if your partner is dropping subtle hints that they need a little more of you at the end of the day, try to divide your attention so that you can be present in your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of spirituality.

You may get easily distracted by things that capture your interest but don't deliver the type of results you want in a relationship.

Try to remain centered on what you really want to have and not settle for less than what you deserve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships.

You may be curious about what other people are doing and seeing their lives through rose-colored glasses.

Your overly optimistic outlook can cause you to see your life as 'less than' when things are actually going well for you more than you may realize.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of social status.

If you've met someone you like, you may come to realize that you're ready to get to know them better with the hopes of it leading to somewhere, perhaps even a commitment.

If you're already in a relationship, you may find it easier to foster a love bond where things have been tense.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of belief and personal philosophy.

It's a great time to learn more about your partner's faith and to cultivate a spiritual closeness that may have been lacking this week.

If you're single, you could meet someone - perhaps a soulmate - in a way that it's clear that the relationship was meant to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of shared resources. Deep-seated insecurities about things you don't understand may rise to the surface.

There can be control issues manifesting and boundaries crossed in relationships where there is tension.

Couples who are working together well may find that this is a season of disclosing thoughts and feelings that foster an intense level of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitment.

You are open and receptive to the ideas of another person. However, you may intellectualize your relationship and commitments.

You may be prone to trying to justify if things make sense or overthinking, especially if you're spending time in a group or working with your partner on a project for many hours.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of daily duties.

You are supportive and helpful with ideas and input.

It's a great day to give guidance to a loved one, especially in matters related to health, their overall choices and outcomes, and pet care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of creativity.

You are sensitive to what needs and desires are present in your partner.

You may also note if your relationship's routine has become too boring and something spontaneous needs to happen to bring a little excitement back into your lives.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home.

You may find yourself interested in your family's past or genealogy.

You might enjoy writing down some of your relative's history that can be shared and passed on to future generations, like recipes, memorabilia, scrapbooks, and how-we-met stories.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.