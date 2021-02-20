Love Horoscope For Sunday, February 21, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 21, 2021.

The Sun is in Pisces until March 21, and the Moon spends the day in the sweet sign of Cancer.

The tension between Venus and Mars starts to break on Sunday allowing things to start feeling like the world can return back to normal again soon.

Venus and Mars have been at odds bringing anger, frustration, and with it, black and white thinking may have taken root.

This doesn't mean we are out of the water just yet, Venus still has an unstable communication line with Uranus in Taurus, which has made arguing over personal property a theme.

If possible, when you can, table fights that can be held off for a bit longer, or if you must confront problems head-on, be aware that making peace will require some effort.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friendships.

It's a great time to let people you know you love them, with no strings attached to the claim.

You can send out a quick, "I'm thinking of you" text message or send a short note via email that brightens their day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of social status and career.

It's a great time to do use your leverage to help someone else up.

You might know the perfect person to introduce a friend to that can take their career to a new level.

If you have some advice to share, be generous with it when asked.

You can use your sociable side to show others how much of a team player you are, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of higher learning.

It's a great time to join a group of like-minded people, especially if you like to share ideas and be social.

If you're single, this could lead you to meet a person who shares your values.

If you're coupled, you could make other couple friends who you enjoy spending time with centered on a common interest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of shared resources.

It's a great time to be giving and generous with things you have but do not use.

You can donate to a shelter or see if friends you know are looking for items you're planning to donate.

You can take what you sell online and use the money to donate to a cause that means something to a friend or relative.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitments.

It's a great time to show up in a big way to the people you love and who are always there for you.

You can demonstrate your desire to cultivate a better relationship and try to spend more time with loved ones who you've missed but not been able to see visit due to the pandemic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of daily duties.

It's a great time to create routines that include your partner or someone you want to build more intimacy with.

You can focus on something health-related like an evening walk or having dinner via Zoom to share your thoughts about the day or learn a subject together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of creativity.

It's a great time to explore your hidden talents and artsy side.

You can plan ahead for the holidays and make a gift list to include people who will receive your handmade crafts or homemade goods.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home, and the family.

It's a great time to take into consideration the needs of people in your family, particularly those who are elderly and still need help beyond what you've been able to give.

You can start small with a plan to add more time that you are able to contribute. You can ask what their needs are, even if it's just to listen with full attention.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitment.

It's a great time to voice your desire or to look at what it is you really want in a long-term relationship.

Maybe you have decided that you prefer to stay single. If you want to channel your love or passion into other interests, define them clearly.

Fulfill your needs in other ways via friendships or spending time volunteering or focusing on your career.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of personal property.

It's a great time to look for a home or start to explore what the market looks like for you.

If you've been hoping to get married and move into a place with your significant other, now is a good to time to chart your future and put down a plan.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of identity.

It's a great time to look over areas of your life that are truly personal to you, but you've neglected.

You can carve out more me-time or invest in things that you have been wanting to do but haven't had the time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of the past.

It's a great time to go over the areas of your life where you felt a bit hurt but could not let the pain go.

You might decide it's time to pursue therapy or open up to a friend who listens and can keep your secrets confidential without judgment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.