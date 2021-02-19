Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 20, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and the Moon spends the day in Gemini.

There can feel like there's much chaos being erupted in our daily lives.

With Pluto, Mars, and Uranus in Earth signs, even feeling grounded is shaky at best.

Mars harmonizes with transformational Pluto, so we feel these energies intensely.

There are still planets in the air sign of Aquarius - Mercury retrograde, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter.

The Moon in an air sign, Gemini, which comes with caution — you may wish to detach, but overthink instead.

The balance can be found while the Sun and Neptune are in water, so following a spiritual path and do things that transcend your mindset are all good practices to take.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 20 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are modest and soft-spoken. You are a private person.

People who think they know you often discover that there is more to you than they realize.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include Barbadian singer and songwriter, Rihanna and American model, businesswoman Cindy Crawford.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury stations direct while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friends.

Even though it may not happen right away, there can be some clearing up of miscommunication with people you speak with on a daily basis.

If there has been some tension lately between you and a companion about things that you ordinarily don't give much thought to, try to rebuild the bridge so that you're back on the same page again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury stations direct while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career.

You can start to move ahead after things are in place and you know what you need to accomplish. If you still have a few things you need to follow up on, now is still a good time to do it.

But signing contracts and making important decisions are nearer to completion while Mercury is moving direct once again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury stations direct while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of higher learning.

It's a good time to make decisions or to see where you want to go to school.

Submit applications and look at your options. Taking trips or making inquiry calls can be smart things to plan for the weeks ahead.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury stations direct while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of shared resources.

If money has been held up or you felt that you were running out of options or opportunities, things may come back around and start running smoothly for you.

Your partner, mate or a companion will be more open to helping you now. You can ask for things you need and get less resistance to receiving them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury stations direct while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of commitment. You may start to see and feel like you know what it is you want and make plans to attain it.

Thinking can feel clearer now where you felt reserved, especially in areas of love.

A potential interest or partnership that you had once pursued that you felt would fall through may return and show signs of promise.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury stations direct while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of daily routine.

Where diets, exercise or staying focused and committed was extra difficult, now you may feel like you're really prepared and internally ready to do things the way you hoped.

Setting a new goal can be ideal to try at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury stations direct while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of creativity.

This is a great time to pull out any projects you felt uncertain about.

If you were struggling with mental blocks or lack of interest, your energy may return and you'll feel like getting back to the grind again, especially with your art.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury stations direct while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of home and the family.

Travel plans or restrictions for getting together may come back up for discussion, and the old saying of 'where there is a will, there is a way' may seem to apply to your situation now.

If you had unwanted guests who were overstayed their welcome may announce that their situations have improved and head out to their new ventures.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury stations direct while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication.

Playing phone tag, calls that were not returned, emails that did not seem to get answered may start to flow once again.

Be sure to make any needed repairs that you discovered during retrograde season, and if you have a need to buy a car or new device, the next few weeks can be promising for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury stations direct while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of money and personal property.

It's a good time to look and shop for land, a home or a rental property and opportunities may improve for you over the next few weeks.

It's a good time to start looking at new investment ideas and to make purchases that have a future monetary value.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury stations direct while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of identity.

It's a great time to do things that you have been pondering that are truly personal for you.

If you need to schedule a haircut, procedure or get a new tattoo, it may be easier for you to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury stations direct while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of hidden things.

An object or situation that you didn't see before can become easier to find.

It's a good time to look for lost objects. Also, if you've been meaning to cut ties or clear out your social media, the next few weeks can give you growing strength for letting go.

