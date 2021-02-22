Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 23, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 23, 2021.

We create the life we want, but first, you must know what it is that you want and perhaps need.

The day proves to be promising as the energy comes with the numerology of a Life Path 3, the Creative.

But the problem is that the Creative is a bit scattered with its energy, and can't we all relate in some way?

We dabble in various interests not knowing what to focus on the most.

The next thing you know the time has flown and little is left to show for your energy.

But on Tuesday, with the Moon in the initiating sign of Cancer, knowing helps you to take initiative and to focus on what you want the most out of life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there. You've been through a lot, but the end is nearing.

You don't want to give up now when you're so close to the victory you've been holding out for.

Stick to your guns and don't let your fears cause you to cave in.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your intuition. There's a reason why you feel the way that you do, even if the facts aren't clear at this time.

You are getting a sense of a matter that you need to understand. Take the time to explore your feelings.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation can be powerful, but you have the chance to choose.

You may not feel like you have the willpower to avoid giving in, but one small change in your routine or actions can start a ripple effect that changes the trajectory of your thinking.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

This is a tough time to navigate and it's confusing, but the thing is that you can truly overcome these obstacles.

Give this situation all that you've got. Moment-by-moment, you will see that things improve with time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You may have to take this problem to court in order to get the resolution you seek.

You have been trying to handle it on your own, but you're not dealing with a fair person.

So, let the law help protect you from being taken advantage of any further.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need time for yourself. You don't have to explain to anyone why.

Just make time and schedule it out. Tell your friends and family you're going off the grid for a bit.

Then, honor yourself and use your time for quiet reflection and emotional restoration.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You may receive an important message this week. If it comes with a time limit for you to respond, don't take too long to handle matters.

Do what you need to do, especially if a late fee can be assessed or you'll have to wait for next year for the opportunity to come around again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Starting a new business isn't easy, so it's better to learn from someone that has done it before you.

Look for a job in the industry so you can learn from a leader.

You may find it useful to gain a mentorship relationship and then break out on your own.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You are in debt but that doesn't mean you can't learn how to manage your budget better.

You can get a side gig to help you to get out of debt. Check out programs that also help people who fell into trouble during the pandemic.

You may find resources that are useful for your situation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You got stabbed in the back by your best friend, and you're still not over it. This was not an ordinary situation, and your heart is broken.

You may feel like this is the end of the world, because of how hurt you feel. But, with time, things will get better.

You may not ever understand the reason why it took place, but you will move on and make a friendship that won't hurt you this way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

This situation could not go on. It wasn't sustainable, so it's over.

A new beginning is coming along soon. Rather than dread having to start over again, embrace the thought that your future will be better than ever before.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

No more illusions, you can see the truth for what it is. Things were unclear for so long, but now the light is finally breaking.

You'll be able to see things for what they are and create the future you want with sound reason and facts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.