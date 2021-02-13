Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 14, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

Mercury retrograde encourages review and reflection, so jumping forward to start a new project can feel challenging

It can feel so hard to process your feelings while retrograde Mercury continues work with Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus in the zodiac sign of Aquarius for the next two weeks.

Retrograde Mercury can be a tense time where people return back into your life or some type of project half-completed comes back for a revision.

Rarely is it a situation where anger doesn't' get involved. No one likes to waste time, and this is mirrored by Mercury retrograde square Mars and chaotic Uranus in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

So disagreements with undercurrents of hurt feelingsand unwanted tension can all come into play with authority figures over topics related to money, property, and who is responsible for what.

Keep the focus on yourself so that you don't get caught in the crossfire which we are all experiencing on some level... but will pass eventually.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 14 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You make friends easily but keep your friendship circle small and close-knit.

You pay attention to the details and deliver results beyond what is promised.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include Uruguayan professional footballer, Edinson Roberto Cavani Gómez, and American actor Jake Lacy.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of identity.

Be mindful that you may act impulsively today, perhaps even speaking more than you are to about matters that you feel passionate about.

You could come across to others as slightly impatient and even angry without cause. It's important for you to maintain a level head by the moon is in your sign.

Your feelings will be strong and you may also feel a sense of remorse should you act out of character.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of hidden enemies.

This is a good time for you to take initiative and do things that you felt were on your agenda but didn't have time for.

Focus on small, actionable, detail-oriented steps. Thanks that boy you are the best to tackle.

If you have been wanting to jumpstart any fitness routine, that is high energy, now is a good time to try to see what your physical abilities are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of friendship. You may meet someone unexpectedly and make an instant connection.

This is a good time for you to evaluate the relationships that you have that are either on the brink of ending or beginning to show signs of promise.

This is also a great time for you to focus on networking activities especially those things that you can do that can be accomplished within a short period of time such as setting up your tweets or looking at your LinkedIn profile and connecting with individuals that you'd like to follow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of career and social status.

You will want to be in a position where you feel respected and honored. And if you don't feel that people are giving you credit when it is due it may rub you in the wrong way.

They'll be times where you could be somewhat egotistic during the Aries transit, however with sensitivity and awareness you can avoid bumping heads with others at work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of higher learning.

Even if you do like reading books, it's not a good time for you to pick up something that's two academic in nature.

A short brief read that you enjoy immensely could be a wonderful way for you to feed your mind.

If you are a person that loves to read a book and then watch the film, now is a great time to catch up on all the movies that you've been meaning to see from the books you've already read.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of shared resources.

Even under the best circumstances, a part of you may still be feeling quite frugal and this can bleed into your idea of what is shareable and what should be kept on hand for yourself.

You will also want to be mindful that your life could give you a reason to overshare items that you need for yourself.

Be sure to monitor this aspect of your life for the next few days by the moon is in the sign of Aries.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of commitment.

You may be quick to commit to someone when it comes to love in a relationship.

This could also be a time where arguments for little things that would have been forgivable and another time.

Be careful not to bump heads with people over pettiness.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of daily duties.

You may anticipate a burst of energy that can be applied to your daily activities.

It's a great time to do small chores such as getting the car washed, running errands at stores, clearing out closets, and getting things organized.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of creativity.

It's a wonderful time to focus your energy on doing something crafty and creative.

You might enjoy every painting a room or moving some furniture around to give the area a new look.

This is also a wonderful time for you to sort through different types of colors that you may like if you're planning to paint your house in the spring.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of home and the family.

You have a more protective nature when it comes to the people that you love.

You will want to be around so now you're setting and individuals that you have a history with.

However, a part of you may also desire to take the lead in any of the conversations or activities. Try to find a balance so that everyone feels included even if you are the center of attention.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of communication.

You may dominate the conversations that you have with others, for the purpose of getting your point across.

This is a good time for you to organize any work-related meetings that can take place online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of money and personal property.

If you are shopping for a new home or a place to rent, now's a good time for you to start looking.

You may be slightly impulsive when it comes to spending, so keep your budget in mind for items that you feel you must buy on the spot.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.