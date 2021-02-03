Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 3, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 3, 2021.

When looking at Wednesday's tarot cards for all zodiac signs it's clear that we are not all on the same page.

Some zodiac signs are focused on what it is that they want, and others are paying more attention to what the world thinks they need.

We have all been there, haven't we?

That place where you try to people please only to realize that time was spent unwisely on someone or something that either didn't appreciate your effort or did - but they didn't see you in the process.

However, authenticity is the key message in astrology and numerology - no matter what your zodiac sign is.

Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.

The Leader stands alone, and it's a beautiful encourager of what energy it's time to embrace. It's time to reclaim your life.

The Moon moves from balanced Libra into possessive Scorpio which affirms this message.

Living for others is not sustainable but being an island doesn't work either.

The overarching message for Wednesday's tarot card reading is to take ownership of what it is that you want to do, but not to try to control situations outside of your realm.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, February 03, 2021.

Yesterday's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Stop waiting around.

The longer you hold on to this mindset, the more comfortable you become with things being less-than.

Apathy is a tough thing to overcome once it has had time to fester.

Change one small thing, Aries. Watch how that feels, and then try another small thing. Remember, baby steps.

Yesterday's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You get one life. You have to do things according to what's on the inside of your heart.

It may not work, but you still should try. The only true failure in life is not making an effort to follow your dreams.

Go for what you believe in, and believe in yourself.

Yesterday's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Your instincts are enough.

You may be looking for answers and asking for affirmations from others because you think that they know better than you do.

They may have had an experience, but your intuition can see beyond this situation.

Follow your heart. It knows what it wants and needs.

Yesterday's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Take that first step.

Leadership is a climb. You don't end up at the top without making small steps forward.

Each one helps you to build resilience and strength. These things take time.

Yesterday's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

You made it. Look back and see how far you've come.

You didn't get where you are now by accident. This was fated.

You are where you are meant to be, and one day, you'll be in a new position, but that will also be right where you belong. Life is not stagnant.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Yesterday's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Look at what's happened and see how you can make things better.

The smallest improvement can make such a big difference.

You can follow this road because you know and understand it.

But you don't have to travel the same as everyone else. Be yourself.

Yesterday's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

A message is coming for you so listen to it when it arrives.

You have to keep an open mind. It's so easy for denial and disbelief to settle in when you hear something and think that it cannot be real.

Sometimes there are no middle lines to read. What's black and white can be enough.

Yesterday's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Take initiative. You have to start somewhere. So if it's here, then this is perfect for you.

You're a resourceful person. You'll figure things out as you go.

You don't need to have all the answers. The experience will show you the way.

Yesterday's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Change is scary, but that doesn't mean to imply that you should avoid it.

You need to let go of the past. It's not helping you anymore.

You aren't meant to be living life looking through the rearview mirror.

You're meant to see things along the horizon. Face forward.

Yesterday's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You're going to make it out of this. You are in a bad situation, but this is only for a short time.

Don't let bleak thoughts crowd out your optimism. You have enough time. You will make it through.

Yesterday's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

These are sad times. You don't know why things happened the way that they did. A fall out was inevitable.

The red flags were there. You saw them but you also ignored them.

It's hard to say goodbye but now is better than later. Don't waste more time.

Yesterday's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Things will look up. You have a lot of good things coming your way.

You may be doing a lot of work and it can feel overwhelming.

But, you'll see things improve with time. Don't judge the process. Wait for the final result.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.