Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 5, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 5, 2021.

If you need the energy to solve a problem or think your way out of a situation Friday can prove promising for you.

The Sun spends the day in the thinking energy of Aquarius which brings attention to working with others.

The Moon will leave Scorpio to enter chatty Sagittarius which encourages being open and transparent about what you think and feel.

Friday's tarot card reading also reveals that lots of inner and outer action are taking place.

Some zodiac signs may have ideas brewing while others are making things happen.

According to numerology, the day was made for creativity.

The numerology of Friday is the energy of a Life Path 3, the Creative.

Keep your priorities in order. Make wise decisions and don't let yourself become unfocused.

It will be easy to become scattered especially if you're not deliberate with your actions.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, February 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, Reversed

Don't silence your inner voice. Things are starting to crystalize.

And, with the possibilities coming to the surface, you may wrestle with old imposter syndrome threatening to sabotage your potential growth.

Instead of hiding or coming into all the reasons why you can't make things happen, come up with why you can.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Nothing feels better than success. You have been through so much and now you don't just see the light at the end of the tunnel.

You are actually crossing over to the other side.

All that you hoped for will be there for you. Things are going to be good.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

It's a balancing act. You have too many projects going on at the same time.

Can you pick one and try to make it work out really well before moving on to the next?

It's good to aim for one small milestone and build your foundation one brick at a time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

This is difficult. You are under a lot of pressure to perform. A lot of it has to do with the trials everyone faces at work and at home.

The pressure can be burdensome and even cause you to lose sleep at night. Don't just say it's OK and shove your feelings under the rug.

Admit you're struggling and ask a friend to listen to you vent or get support from a caring colleague.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

This is beginning to look good. You have one thing you'd like to master, so keep at it until you've gotten good enough to market your skill.

You know that you were made to do more and to even be in charge of your future. Dedicate the time. It will pay off for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, Reversed

Look inward. Many of the solutions you need can be found within your heart.

You may be looking outwardly, but your sweet inner voice can guide you to where you need to be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Routine is boring, but right now, this is a necessary component of the job.

You may not like that every day is like the other, and you don't have to.

But picture this... how good it will be when you're at the top of your game and others admire your skill and seek your advice because you're at the top of this field.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, Reversed

You've experienced smoother times. But even these difficulties will become memories you'll enjoy reviewing.

You'll be able to tell how scared you were but you didn't give up when you could.

You'll see how far you have come and know that you went the distance.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups, Reversed

So you're not in the best of moods. These things happen but you don't have to stay where you are now.

Take a nap. Get some rest. Let yourself step away from the problem.

You don't have to rush to answer every email or text. Give yourself time to feel better. You'll see things clearly then.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement, Reversed

Everyone has doubts about themselves at times. This makes you human, not a failure.

You may wonder why you feel so negatively about your life.

But discomfort is often the motivation for change that's needed. See things for what they are, but do the work.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Your heart is heavy and you aren't feeling things.

It could be the winter weather has you feeling the blues.

There is still so much time left for the pandemic to be over so you can see friends you miss. It's OK to be sad. Grieve if you must.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World, Reversed

Plans don't always work out. There are reasons that things happen this way.

You may not understand all the details, but what if the reason you didn't get what you wanted was that the universe is trying to protect you?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.