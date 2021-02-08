Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 9, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 9, 2021.

The Sun will be in the sign of Aquarius until February 18, so if you're making plans to change or quit a job, look for a new home or create something profitable online, this is a great time to do it.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which relates to the Devil.

The Devil is about temptation and using vices that are merely distractions.

Almost every tarot card pulled relates to gaining insight based on knowledge, a message received or intuition.

In numerology, we are searching for answers as well. The numerology of the day is a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

The Seeker is quietly pensive and sometimes psychic.

They make wonderful writers, orators and sometimes it's hard to know what's going on in their world unless they tell you.

A few famous Life Path 7s include political leaders Queen Elizabeth, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, George Bush, Sr., and Princess Diana.

It's important to be hyper-alert on Tuesday as there is so much going on.

Pay attention to what's happening in your life so that you can understand better what's going on inside of you and around you, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, February 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Be generous. People are looking to you as a source of provision throughout the day.

You may get a gentle nudge from the Universe to pay for someone's coffee or contribute a few dollars to the person in front of you in line who doesn't have enough to buy what they put in their cart.

There are lots of ways that you'll be there to show support either monetarily or emotionally.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Good things come to those who wait. If you've been waiting to hear back from an application, company or loan, you may get a word today or sometime early this week.

Don't spend the day without checking your text messages or opening your mail. There's an important message coming to you, and it will be timely.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Plan one thing that is creative to do this week.

This is the perfect time for you to do something fun and playful.

A craft or something art intensive can help you to unwind and put things into perspective for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Plan to take baby steps this week. Get clear on a goal that you want to hit this month, and then decide what baby steps you need to take this week.

You may not feel like you're doing much right now. But small successes pay of better with time than one big win and then having to wait for another opportunity.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Celebrate your wins. It's always good to celebrate your victories no matter how small.

Do something that you love whether it be to treat yourself to a piece of chocolate or to buy yourself something nice -- commemorate a good job that you've done.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

This is a bonding time for a relationship. You can grow closer to someone that you care about by doing little things together.

Being there and showing your care and concern can deep in your appreciation for one another.

Be intentional with your actions when it comes to love this week.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Making tough choices it's never easy. When you already know in your heart that you have left a situation but you're still physically there, it can be difficult to stay committed and do your best.

You may already have started the process of separating yourself from a relationship. Even though it's uncomfortable to speak your peace, it may be better just to come clean as it's likely others already realize where you stand.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

This is a great time to pay close attention to your dreams as they will have symbols and messages for you to analyze.

Look at themes that seem to come up in your sleep and waking life. You are able to connect with the subconscious room and learn from it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

There is someone in your life that is willing to fight for you and your relationship.

You may not recognize the sincerity that is in front of you due to being hurt in the past.

However, if you let your guards down you may see that you aren't in this life alone, you have someone strong beside you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Call a time out if you really need it. It's always good to take a little bit of time to yourself in order to reflect and think about what you want to do next.

A little meditation or a few minutes a day in prayer can do you good.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

When you find yourself thinking too much about a problem that you cannot solve, try to do something that gets your mind off of the situation.

Perhaps calling a friend or doing a hobby can be helpful to you. And to think of focus only on yourself and not what is out of your control.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Sometimes common sense isn't so common. You may be surprised that an individual whom you thought was doing the right thing is taking more risks than you feel comfortable with.

You may find it necessary to be the decision-maker and your friendship, even if it's not the most comfortable place for you to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.