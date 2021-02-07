Love Horoscope For Monday, February 8, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Monday, February 8, 2021.

There's a lot of energy being brought into the realm of friendships during Monday's love horoscope.

Friendship is how Venus describes what love is while in Aquarius, even though that may not be where your mind goes to first

Love has to do with romance, right?

Not always, but Saturn in Aquarius talking to Venus reminds us that things build on like often lead to lasting love.

Saturn conjunct Venus says that it's time to put away your pride, but keeping your ego in check can be one of the hardest things to do in a relationship.

Oftentimes the person who sees the ugly side of pride is not you but your mate.

During Monday's love horoscope retrograde Mercury increases awareness of how each individual contributes to a relationship.

Retrograde Mercury will conjunct the Sun in Aquarius making it super important to see what's going on inside yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, February 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun in Aquarius will conjunct Mercury in the same sign and this brings out themes related to friendship. You are open-minded, and optimistic during this time.

This can open the door to new friendships including falling in love with someone who lives in another country or is from a different culture.

This is a wonderful time for you to venture a bit beyond your usual, especially if you're trying to meet someone new.

It's also a great time to have heart-to-heart conversations with a partner that is otherwise difficult but necessary to grow intimacy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun in Aquarius will conjunct Mercury in the same sign and this brings out themes related to your career.

You may need to make some arrangements within your family, and if everyone needs to be on board to help you hit a goal or make life easier now is a good time to ask.

Out-of-the-box thinking is accessible to you, and you can find a way to increase interest to get others to help in ways that they can where everyone wins.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun in Aquarius will conjunct Mercury in the same sign and this brings out themes related to beliefs.

This is a wonderful time to find the glue that sticks in a spiritual sense for your love life.

You can spend time looking at your love life through the lens of astrology to see where you and a partner are connected in synastry.

If you're single, look up free sites that help you understand where your deepest needs are so that you can help yourself become more evolved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun in Aquarius will conjunct Mercury in the same sign and this brings out themes related to shared resources.

This is a great time for analyzing where you and your significant other's strengths intersect and become a stronger team.

You might find that you have more things in common to focus on and grow.

You may also come to see that your network is broader than you realized and it can make you see where you are a type of power couple.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun in Aquarius will conjunct Mercury in the same sign and this brings out themes related to commitments.

This transit will last for a few more weeks, and it can lead you to meet someone you like, and who you enjoy talking to.

You might connect with a person on social media or through some other communication means.

Don't be shy about starting a conversation online with someone that you find interesting.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun in Aquarius will conjunct Mercury in the same sign and this brings out themes related to work.

Work and love can feel like they do not always blend nicely, however, finding things that you can do with your loved one each day can be a great way to bond.

Maybe plan a routine activity that you both enjoy. You might enjoy watching shows together, playing video games or even old-fashioned pleasures like playing cards or going for long walks.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun in Aquarius will conjunct Mercury in the same sign and this brings out themes related to romance. You might find yourself drawn to the spiritual aspect of love and romance.

You may find quirks attractive and, if you're single, you may be drawn to individuals who are unique and different from your usual interests.

If you're in a relationship, you may recognize how you and your partner are different, but this can become a way to explore new love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun in Aquarius will conjunct Mercury in the same sign and this brings out themes related to home and the family.

If you have long-distance relatives, this is a great time to get in touch and catch up on how others are doing.

You can start to take initiative in connecting with your family members either by social media or using other forms of technology that people have become open to since the pandemic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun in Aquarius will conjunct Mercury in the same sign and this brings out themes related to communication.

Sometimes it's fun to start a group chat and to have friends or family share things that are happening in the same stream so everyone can chime in to cheer, support or give a laugh.

If you have one started but it's become less active, you can initiate it again so that everyone can reunite and reconnect with one another.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun in Aquarius will conjunct Mercury in the same sign and this brings out themes related to money.

If your partner or you have been thinking about testing out cryptocurrency investments or trying new apps that others are using for online investing, this is a great time to talk about the pros and cons and see what you can do together to learn.

It may be a lot of fun to try out as a couple.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun in Aquarius will conjunct Mercury in the same sign and this brings out themes related to identity. It's always a good idea to make changes to your social media.

This is a great time to update your social media profile, pictures, and to even clean up things that you realize you should not have posted or want to remove because the topic/relationship is no longer relevant.

It's also a great day to check your online activity, change passwords if you've given them to a person who is no longer your in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun in Aquarius will conjunct Mercury in the same sign and this brings out themes related to hidden enemies.

This can create a sense of vulnerability and unhealthy curiosities about the past, so it's good to be careful and not get pulled into something you will regret later.

With Mercury retrograde, you may find it hard not to lurk an old flame's social media, but try not to start things up again if the relationship was something toxic.

Aim to work out your desire for healing in healthy ways.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.