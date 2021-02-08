Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 9, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

Life is full of changes, and for some zodiac signs, life can take an unexpected turn on Tuesday due to the day's astrological forecast.

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, which brings attention to work, social status, grit, and determination.

The Moon only makes one aspect it is silent at 1:20 p.m. EST.

The Capricorn Moon will conjunct with transformative and intense Pluto in the same sign bringing powerful emotional energy.

Delay making major decisions, signing contracts in the evening while the Moon is void of course.

Business affairs can resume at 9:24 p.m. EST when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 9 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You are soft-hearted and sensitive.

You are a good listener often becoming the confidente to strangers and friends.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include American actor and musician Joe Pesci and singer/songwriter Carole King.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, February 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friendship. Your relationships reflect the extraordinary aspects of life.

You are drawn to individuals with a little bit of rebel to their personality, too. You may find it easy to meet and interact with people about topics that you have an interest in but are still learning about.

It's a great day to network and reaches beyond your typical social interactions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of social status and career. You stand out more than usual among your peers.

It's a good time to keep a level head as things can appear to be slightly more chaotic around you. Where there are problems try to provide innovative ideas.

Look toward the future and see what could be vs what has already been done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of learning and education.

This is a great time to consider taking online courses or training. Your mind is open and receptive to new and fresh ideas.

You may enjoy a short master course or picking up a book about serious astrology to read and learn more about your own natal chart.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of shared resources.

You may receive something from another person either through a wire transfer or via online in some other form.

You may gain some type of benefit that comes from a significant other, that is unexpected and unusually helpful.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitment.

You may be open to meeting someone new who is also interested in the esoteric or astrology. If you have been thinking about taking your own studies more seriously, this is a good time to pair up with a friend to encourage each other to learn and to gain more wisdom about your area of interest.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of daily duties.

You may make work for yourself, especially if you are caught up with household chores and things you ordinarily do.

This is a good day for starting a new project that you can do in a day or for making small repairs around the house that make your life easier.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of creativity.

You will enjoy stepping away from the daily routine and doing something pioneering and inventive.

You may decide to try a new project with someone or even step out in faith to see where a path leads.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home and the family.

Life can be a bit of a contradiction for you all day. You'll prefer to stay close to home but you will also long for freedom.

You may show your stubborn side to others. You may be resistant to changes, even if you know they are timely and needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication.

You may get caught up in conversations that intrigue your mind and give you much to think about.

You may come across as playful or flirty toward others, but you will prefer to be liked for your thoughts and ideas.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money and personal property.

You have strong feelings about the management and handling of money, and you'll want to have more control and understanding about transactions that have taken place online.

It's a good day to pull up your credit report and to see where you are now so you can make improvements later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of identity.

You can make changes that you feel are timely but born out of your own losses or pain.

You feel closely connected with the collective and if you need to make any changes, you'll not want to commit to something that you feel ties you down or holds you back in the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies. The day can feel like you're standing on your own.

You may be more aware of any potential negative energy that you have contact with.

If you need to establish some safe space, don't be afraid to ask for it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.