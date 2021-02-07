Your Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, February 8-14, 2021

Your love horoscope for the week is here and there is so much in store for all zodiac signs from February 8-14, 2021, according to astrology.

The Universe seems to align this week bringing about not only change where we are in most need of it but also the power to forge ahead in new beginnings.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

The Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Aquarius during the week of February 8-14, and it creates the atmosphere for your love horoscope.

While stelliums can occur within any sign having this major one occurs within the air sign of Aquarius is supercharged because that is the dominating energy that we will be in for the year.

Each year often has major presiding energy. Last year was Cancer thanks to the rare four moons that we saw in that sign over the course of 2020 which was perfectly synchronistic as that is the sign that rules home and family-a theme all of us were feeling.

But this year is different as the energetic theme is in Aquarius.

In part this is because of the heavy hitter planets Jupiter and Saturn officially beginning The Age of Aquarius back in December when we saw The Great Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction.

But it’s also because of this stellium that will affect the energy for the entire year - and the double Aquarius Full Moons this summer that will rock our lives.

So, this is the beginning of the new chapters that we began sowing last year with the quiet reflection of no longer being able to escape what we most needed to see.

With so many planets in Aquarius right now almost every transit involves this energy in some way.

This means that while we will be focusing on the topics of love, relationships, and even family - we are finally feeling free to follow our hearts, no matter where they lead.

But there’s also the energy of feeling like just maybe with the Universe on our side we cannot fail.

Key astrological transits this week that affect your love horoscope:

February 8 — Sun in Aquarius Conjunct Mercury retrograde in Aquarius

Important meaningful conversations, reviewing and making new decisions that are more aligned in truth.

Saturn in Aquarius Square Uranus in Taurus: Something is coming to a head, the pinnacle moment of climax between lessons and change, letting go of the old

February 9— Saturn in Aquarius Sextile Chiron direct in Aries

Movement, greater self-acceptance, forgiveness for others and self, freeing ourselves from karmic patterns.

February 10 — Mercury retrograde in Aquarius square Mars in Taurus

Decisive action, big conversations about the future, specifically those about love and relationships

February 11 — New Moon in Aquarius

A brand new lunar cycle is beginning, magnified new beginnings especially related to the themes of authentic love and family, the chance of fertility is high.

Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius

Good luck in love and relationship decisions and new beginnings, abundance is on the horizon, a great day for love declarations and making plans.

Seven Planet Stellium in Aquarius Peaks

Sun in Aquarius, Moon, Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, retrograde Mercury, and asteroid Pallas together meet in Aquarius for a supercharged new beginning especially in our relationships, love lives, and our journey of self-love.

February 12 — Mars in Taurus Sextile Neptune in Pisces

A feeling of serendipitous magic as drive combines with dreams, believing more greatly in what we fantasize about the future, passion, and unconditional love.

February 13 — Mercury Conjunct Venus in Aquarius

Expect big conversations and communication about love, relationships, and even home, moving either to a new location or in together for the first time is likely.

February 14 — A very exciting and dynamic Valentine’s Day!

Mercury Conjunct Venus in Aquarius

Mars in Taurus Sextile Neptune in Pisces

Saturn in Aquarius Square Uranus in Taurus

All these previous transits will be exact today.

Together they create a feeling of love where we share our true feelings with our partners or prospective partners.

Believe in your dreams and in love along with what you have finally learned — what it is we were meant to be.

This needs to take place so that we can embrace the change that is already manifesting.

Here's your weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs starting on Monday, February 8 through Friday, February 14, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week is about looking at what you already have and finding a new sense of gratitude within it.

Sometimes the biggest changes and adventures aren’t waiting for you in some far-off place or in the arms of someone new-but in looking at what you already have but through a new lens.

When you free yourself from thinking that you’re missing out on something you allow yourself to see the love you already have with completely fresh eyes.

Enjoy the new view and remember it’s always about what’s next but seeing how great this moment is.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You already know the areas of your life that are getting ready to change, but that doesn’t mean you feel ready for all that it actually means.

This week may feel like you’re silently imploding or as if the explosion is so loud you can’t hear anything else.

Be patient with the process this week and remember that no matter how uncomfortable something is, resisting what’s trying to manifest is even worse.

The thing is that everything that’s happening now you prayed for at one point it's just that we can’t always get to control how they are answered.

Trust the areas of your life that drop away suddenly-if they do it’s because they’re truly not needed anymore.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There will be a new and deeper level of self-love coming into focus in the coming week which will change your approach towards life.

It’s one thing to say we love ourselves but another to feel it so confidently we no longer need to shout it to the world.

This is the time when you may start to feel a bit quieter, even to a degree of not quite feeling like yourself.

The coming six months will be full of change Gemini but this time, you don’t need to rush or pretend that you’re already there.

Just stay focused on how you feel within and how that changes everything outside of you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Right now, you are being asked to reflect on the choices that you’ve made in the past year and if they still align-or not.

Sometimes you prefer to continue on down a path even if you know it doesn’t feel good anymore, but not this time.

It can feel unnerving or even scary to be in a position to take on what you’ve been trying to avoid, especially if this means having to step outside of your comfort zone.

You’ve learned an important lesson when it comes to what you’re willing to sacrifice and what you are not.

Keep this knowledge with you as you traverse the new landscape this week and remember that there is no new growth without getting rid of what isn’t.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your love language is one that has evolved over the past year to the point that a lot of relationships are no longer aligned.

This means for you in the coming week a lot of big changes will be beginning which will likely take the next six months to fully manifest.

You may feel the need to really burn some bridges, especially with those that you are tired of pretending to be around.

Just make sure that whoever you’re removing from your life truly is someone that your journey is finished with and not just because you don’t want to be open to growing in a direction differently than you thought.

A surprise love offer may be on the table around Valentine’s Day, make sure to keep your heart open along with your eyes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This could be one of the more challenging weeks of the year for you because while it is happening for your ultimate good, you’re going to have to allow things to move more quickly than you would have liked.

Change isn’t always something your head over heels about and in terms of love it rarely is, but not everyone deserves a second (or even third) chance.

Sometimes when a relationship ends it's because we saw their true colors, not because we were meant to paint over them.

this week. Look at who they truly are and what they are actually saying. Remember not all endings are a loss.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You’ve done so much, letting go over the past couple of months that you are primed and ready for life to surprise you.

Even though you’re all about new ideas, you don’t often like when life goes differently than you had planned but that was then, and this is now.

You’ve learned to trust more, especially when it comes to relationships.

This is a really active divine window that is opening up before you and while you did so much letting go, be prepared to have the one that got away comes back right in time for Valentine’s Day.

Whether it was a recent ex or one from early last year, be prepared to let love in-even if you never thought you would again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you know not just what you want but who you want, you’re unstoppable.

This isn’t just getting out of your head or the darkness of the what-if game that you play, but truly feeling on fire knowing that you’ve found that deep well of confidence.

While you love deep conversations, there’s also something to be said about those passionate nights as well.

The reason that you’ve rarely settled in love is that you want it all and you always have it.

You don’t just want a conversation, but you want a connection too.

This week will pave the way for you to go after not just your current love interest-but someone who just maybe The One.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Divine timing can feel a lot like you’ve finally reached the end of a long journey and you’re not sure whether you need to take a moment or if you should jump headlong into what’s next.

The great thing is that you can do both this week.

There will be plenty of time for you to rest and gather your thoughts before making any big moves this week - which you will, especially with those situations that require important and intense conversations.

This is also part of your lesson that you’ve just learned about - it's not just the actions that matter, but the words that you use to craft them.

Believe in yourself and the direction your heart is asking you to follow because while our mind can play tricks on us, our heart never does.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s time to plant those new seeds from the beginning you’ve been dreaming of. Sometimes what we learn on the path of life is that there is no such thing as perfect timing.

There’s no right time to do anything, especially when it comes to speaking our truth to our partner or someone that we hope will.

Recognize that divine timing doesn’t mean that everything will be easy but only that you have more of a challenging time thinking of why you shouldn’t rather than why you should.

At some point, you have to realize that you’ll never win an argument with yourself and that this Valentine’s you can either go to bed alone with regret-or feeling grateful that you decided to take a chance in love again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Just prepare that this year will make your life unrecognizable.

That doesn’t mean that this week isn’t important but that you’re in it for the long game, not a quick fix.

Think about what you really want to focus on this year, especially those themes of family, independence, and caring for the collective.

While you have your own relationship dreams, you also want them to positively affect those around you.

This doesn’t mean that you need everyone to approve but only that you are after more than just a love that looks good - this time, you want one that feels good, all the way down to your toes.

Pace yourself this week, take on the changes that come up but eyes on the horizon because this is the year all your love dreams will manifest.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your mantra this week is all about accepting and receiving the good that is coming in.

Even though this is the beginning of a brand-new cycle, it doesn’t mean that there won’t be some big surprises in the coming days.

Try not to focus on the hurt that has been and instead let yourself hope for what will be.

You won’t have room to hold onto the new offers of love and commitment coming in this week if you are still holding onto any fears of being hurt again.

This week free yourself from thinking that the future will be anything like the past and instead let yourself believe and embrace the best possible outcome.

And be ready because you may go from single to taken in the blink of an ‘I do’ this week around Valentine’s Day.

