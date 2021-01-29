Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 30, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

If you feel like everything is changing, you're not alone.

There are quite a few things taking place with the day's astrology.

The Moon leaves the zodiac of Leo to enter the sign of Virgo.

The Moon in Virgo is orderly and meticulous helping you to pay attention to the details.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Aquarius which continues to bring our attention to change, people, and innovation.

Planet Mercury which has been in the zodiac sign of Aquarius turns retrograde on Saturday.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If January 30 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign, ruled by the planet Uranus.

You are an empathetic listener who is loving and kind toward everyone.

You are an instinctive intuitive with vivid dreams which makes you a true visionary.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Phil Collins, American actor Gene Hackman, and 32nd President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo drawing attention to your sector of daily duties.

If you've been zipping through the week and not getting things done in an organized way, take a few moments to get your life together.

Update your planner. Get your paperwork submitted and done.

Try to focus on the details so you're able to feel more in control of your time, energy, and resources.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo drawing attention to your sector of creativity.

There are big plans you have and you don't want to just jump into them without knowing what to plan or at the very least, what you will need.

This is a great time to reset your objective and to see how things are going.

You can make a mini-assessment and plan forward with confidence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo drawing attention to your sector of home and the family.

You want to know how things are going and who is being responsible for what.

This is a great time to coordinate your efforts with friends and family.

If you're making plans, confirm them. If you have some important conversations you need to have, pencil it in.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo drawing attention to your sector of communication.

Organize your thoughts before writing, editing or having any important meetings.

You don't want to go into something without a plan in place.

You will find it much easier to get your point across when you know what you want to say and have given your ideas careful thought.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo drawing attention to your sector of money and personal property.

Organize your finances and know how you want to allocate what you have.

If you don't know what you spend money on or how often, start keeping a record.

Even if you have to use an application or some form of a ledger, it's a good practice to get into.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo drawing attention to your sector of identity.

You're ready to do things at the highest level of your ability.

You aren't about cutting corners just to get the job done.

You want to do things as best as you can. This is a good time to give your best shot in anything you do.

And, where you can take ownership, ask for it, and even request more responsibility.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo drawing attention to your sector of hidden enemies. It's time to do your shadow work.

You may not know what's h holding you back but that information is not always needed. What you can do now is learn about yourself a bit more.

Aim to work on your weaknesses and don't be afraid to admit when. you're doing work that's not right for you to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo drawing attention to your sector of friendship.

This is the time to hang out or be in touch with your closest friends.

You know that it's complicated when you have too many individuals involved with your life.

Be more actively involved in quality relationships instead of trying to be all things to all people.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo drawing attention to your sector of career and social standing.

You are such a reliable and dependable worker this is no time to cut corners or to try to do less. Instead, be diligent and focused.

This is a serious time for you at work. Good things can manifest if you apply yourself with all you have.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo drawing attention to your sector of higher learning and others.

This is a great time to care for others and to be involved in some form of charity work or giving to people in need.

Drop off or donate items or to give to charity.

Do something that benefits the higher good.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo drawing attention to your sector of shared resources.

With covid, there are lots of reasons to be concerned and you may feel like you need to prepare your family for the worse.

This is a good time to write or update a will and any life and death matters that are not completed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo drawing attention to your sector of commitment.

You have a strong desire to be there for others and to help people you care deeply about.

You may be harboring anger or uncomfortable feelings about a relationship.

This is a good time to work on emotional healing that has not be given enough time from you.

