50 Songs About Betrayal And Heartbreak

One of the worst feelings is when someone breaks your trust.

The thing that hurts most about betrayal, is that it always comes from someone you once trusted or loved. Only those close to you have the power to betray you in a deep way, and the artists who wrote these songs about betrayal below know exactly how that feels.

A break in the trust of a stranger does not feel like a betrayal, because strangers don't hold to the same standards as our friends, family members, or partners. A relationship with a stranger — or even with an aquaintence — is one of low expectations because we do not know them enough to begin to truly trust them. There isn’t this sense of mutually expected loyalty or vulnerability within that dynamic.

Whenever you do become vulnerable or emotionally available in a relationship, romantic or otherwise, you are putting your heart on the line. You are giving another person access to a level of trust or part of yourself that isn’t seen by many.

Doing so takes a lot of courage because once you open up to them, you can not go back. You can not take away all those deep emotions you once shared.

Opening up to someone does take a lot of effort and trust. When that trust is broken or betrayed it is emotionally scarring. It leaves you with a lot of unanswered questions, regrets, and trust issues.

Betrayal is a cautionary tale that reminds us to be selective about who we trust, how soon we trust, and how much we reveal.

It is not wise to go around trusting any and everyone.

At the same token, do not allow the fear of betrayal to keep you from opening up to others. Opening up authentically is what connects us to one another. Connection elevates a normal relationship to a great one. It makes the risk of betrayal worth it.

If you’re going through heartbreak or if someone broke your trust, know that you are not alone. These songs about betrayal will get you through.

1. “Take A Bow” by Rihanna

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Don't tell me you're sorry 'cause you're not.”

2. “Cry Me a River” by Justin Timberlake

Song lyrics about betrayal: “You don't have to say, what you did. I already know, I found out from him.”

3. “Say My Name” by Destiny's Child

Song lyrics about betrayal: “First of all, let me say I am not the one to sit around and be played,”

4. “You're Not Sorry” by Taylor Swift

Song lyrics about betrayal: "I've been giving out chances every time and all you do is let me down.

5. “Jar of Hearts” by Christina Perri

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Who do you think you are?”

6. “Sandcastles” by Beyoncé

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Every promise doesn’t work out that way.”

7. “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele

Song lyrics about betrayal: “The scars of your love remind me of us.”

8. “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” By Marvin Gaye

Song lyrics about betrayal: “You could have told me yourself that you loved someone else.”

9. “The Worst” by Jhene Aiko

Song lyrics about betrayal: “If you cannot stay down then you do not have to pretend.”

10. “Run for Your Life” by The Beatles

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Catch you with another man that's the end, little girl.”

11. “Use Me” by Bill Withers

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Sometimes, it's true. You really do abuse me.”

12. “Heart Wants What It Wants” by Selena Gomez

Song lyrics about betrayal: “This is a modern fairytale. No happy endings.”

13. “Let Me Let You Know” by Pink

Song lyrics about betrayal: “I'm not sorry for leaving you this way.”

14. “Medicine” by Queen Naija

Song lyrics about betrayal: “How would you like it if I did the same to you.“

15. “Right My Wrongs” by Bryson Tiller

Song lyrics about betrayal: “All the things that we've been through, girl I never meant to put you through it twice, no.”

16. “I Hate U” by Prince

Song lyrics about betrayal: “I never thought that you would be the one.”

17. “Loyal To Me" by Nina Nesbitt

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Take your heart and turn around while you still can.”

18. “False Pretense” by The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Song lyrics about betrayal: “The world's got a funny way of turning round on you.”

19. “Toxic” by Kehlani

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Thinkin' I would wait for you. And that damn Don Julio made me a fool for you.”

20. “Say It” by Evans Blue

Song lyrics about betrayal: “I can't believe you had me.”

21. “When the Wild Life Betrays Me” by Jimmy Buffett

Song lyrics about betrayal: “What a fool I have been.”

22. “Not Today” by Mary J. Blige

Song lyrics about betrayal: “I can't even depend on you.”

23. “Second Chances” by Kiana Ledé

Song lyrics about betrayal: “I can't give him no more chances, chances.”

24. “Deep End” by Birdy

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Ooh, I don't want this to break you.”

25. “Resentment” by Beyoncé

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Loving you was easy once upon a time but now my suspicions of you have multiplied.”

26. “Reinventing Your Exit” by Underoath

Song lyrics about betrayal: “You broke my heart again this time.”

27. “Comfort Betrays” by As I Lay Dying

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Never had I felt so betrayed.”

28. “Switch Up” by Toni Romiti

Song lyrics about betrayal: “You changed up like I changed clothes.”

29. “Whipping Post” by The Allman Brothers Band

Song lyrics about betrayal: “ I let that mean woman make me a fool.”

30. “Goodbye” by Secondhand Serenade

Song lyrics about betrayal: “It's a shame that it had to be this way.”

31. “The First Cut Is the Deepest” by Sheryl Crow

Song lyrics about betrayal: “I would have given you all of my heart but there's someone who's torn it apart.”

32. “Your Betrayal” by Bullet for My Valentine

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Now that we can't be together there's just no hope for our final embrace.”

33. “Mr. Storyteller” by Human Drama

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Explain to me again my friend where all I have given lies.”

34. “She Loves Me Not” by Papa Roach

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Over the past five years, I have shed my tears.”

35. “99 Times” by Kate Voegele

Song lyrics about betrayal: “I never saw the signs.”

36. “Personal” by Kehlani

Song lyrics about betrayal: “All said and done you lost my respect.”

37. “Unraveling” by Sevendust

Song lyrics about betrayal: “You were not there for me.”

38. “Everybody's Fool” by Evanescence

Song lyrics about betrayal: “You don't know how you've betrayed me.”

39. “Judas” by Kelly Clarkson

Song lyrics about betrayal: “You turned around betrayed your only brother.”

40. “You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi

Song lyrics about betrayal: “You promise me heaven, then put me through hell.”

41. "You Oughta Know" by Morissette

Song lyrics about betrayal: “ It's not fair, to deny me.”

42. "How Do You Sleep" by LCD Soundsystem

Song lyrics about betrayal: “I remember calling you friend.”

43. “Apologize” by Timbaland feat. OneRepublic

Song lyrics about betrayal: “I said it's too late to apologize, it's too late.”

44. “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift

Song lyrics about betrayal: “You say sorry just for show.”

45. “Backstabber” by Kesha

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Run your mouth more than everyone I've ever known and everybody knows it.”

46. “Call Me When You're Sober” by Evanescence

Song lyrics about betrayal: “Don't cry to me, if you loved me you would be here with me.”

47. “Dogs” by Pink Floyd

Song lyrics about betrayal: “You gotta keep one eye looking over your shoulder.”

48. “Gone” by Charli XCX & Christine and the Queens

Song lyrics about betrayal: “I am just now realizing, they don't care.”

49. “Positively 4th Street” by Bob Dylan

Song lyrics about betrayal: “You've got a lotta nerve to say you got a helping hand to lend.”

50. “All Out of Love” by Air Supply

Song lyrics about betrayal: “I can't be too late I know I was so wrong.”

Tamara Sanon is a writer with a passion for covering topics about health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.