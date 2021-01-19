Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 20, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 20, 2021.

Your weaknesses may actually be your superpower.

While this sounds contradictory, Wednesday's numerology says don't underestimate the power of a mistake.

Your weakness could be the source of your greatest opportunity.

Life Path 8 is the numerology of the day, and this is often called the Powerhouse.

The Powerhouse is an upright infinity symbol, and this shows how things in life are interconnected.

There are no wasteful mistakes when it comes to the universe.

The Sun, now in Aquarius, invites every zodiac sign to put their thinking cap on to see how to use things in new ways.

Of course, you're not alone in doing so.

Aquarius brings attention to the Star tarot card, which indicates that wisdom is always there to be had no matter what your situation is.

During the times of your greatest weaknesses, ask what can be learned.

See that each error comes with a lesson and all shortcomings raise our humility so that insight can be used for good.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Judgement, Reversed

Just admit you don't know.

When you're in over your head and overwhelm hits, rather than fake it until you make it, come clean and say you hit a wall. You're human, just like everyone else.

Even though you would like to show your best side, there's something alluring about flaws, too.

So, if you show that you have limitations too, people will not only want to help you, but they may enjoy getting to know you through the process.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ten of Pentacles

You're not alone.

It's easy to forget when you're busy try to carve out your place in the world that you have someone in the background rooting for you.

You may have a parent or an older family member who was always so nice and kind whenever you saw them.

This person has your back whether it be to give you an encouraging word or to keep you in their prayers. Don't forget to let them know when you need them.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Knight of Wands

Let yourself think.

Foster fresh ideas. When you spend your free time looking at your cell phone watching the rest of the world live their lives you're missing out on enjoying your own.

Of course, you're entertained, but even if you just unplugged a little bit to allow yourself a few minutes to think about nothing, after a while something amazing can happen for you.

You may have a fresh idea that you want to try out. This could be good for you!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Two of Pentacles

Find a balance.

You are so focused right now. You have been working hard to get things done, but at the end of the day, all that you have to show for your time is a list of things you've done.

But what about you? Have you neglected yourself in the process?

Instead of rushing around all day, be sure to add yourself to the top of tomorrow's list.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Nine of Wands

Don't drop those guards.

You think that everyone is being nice and watching out for each other because that's how you do things yourself.

However, there are times when people may surprise you, and it's hurtful when you find out.

You may find it difficult to comprehend why someone would want to take advantage of your kindness, but if you really think about these things happen to the nicest of people.

So, don't disregard that you might have it happen as well.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon

Be careful, and yes, even a bit suspicious.

When you sense that there's something you cannot put your finger on and you have to be really careful, then honor that emotion.

You don't need to pretend that everything is OK and that you're not thinking negative thoughts at all.

Listen to your conscious and if someone or something doesn't like that you're aware, that's their problem.

You know from past experience that you have to be mindful of your boundaries.

Be sure that you set them and protect them too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Six of Swords

Closure is hard. And, just when you think that the door was finally shut someone comes and sticks their toe in it before you've had a chance to leave.

This can be super frustrating, but what if the universe was giving you one last opportunity to say goodbye and really mean it all the way in your soul.

Maybe this rearing of the past's ugly head is really a chance for you to say once again, 'this isn't me anymore' and with love shut the door and walk away once and for all.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Lovers, Reversed

It's no one's fault. Sometimes you work super hard and try to make it work but nothing you do or say will revive the dead relationship.

This is not something you wanted or ever dreamed would have happened.

You might be feeling the pangs of denial even asking 'what if', but the truth is that you've outgrown one another and this is now a sign that the end is here.

Better things are coming for you, but you'll have to make room for it to happen.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Three of Swords

You trusted, and someone broke your heart. You have to see this for what it is. It's not that you weren't good enough or that you didn't try your best.

There were a few circumstances at play that made it impossible for the facade to remain.

There were red flags. You saw them but your loving spirit thought they were just illusions. It's time to own up to this reality.

You loved the wrong person or stayed too long in a bad situation, but you've grown up now, and you can let it go without looking back.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The High Priestess, Reversed

You're confused. When there are secrets and things that are hidden from you how could you know?

There are too many missing pieces to this puzzle and that's why it makes no sense to you now.

You can probe, but even if you did find a way to get more information it would only cause you more pain.

Don't worry about trying to find out the lies. What you know now is enough for you to make a decision that's best for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Seven of Cups

The world is your oyster. You have so many things coming your way but in order for you to be happy you'll want to deal with your FOMO.

To pick one thing does mean you'll miss out on others, but the beauty is that you'll be able to focus and truly enjoy your experience.

You won't have so much going on. It will feel good to have nothing to worry about except for one job or one relationship.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Eight of Wands

Slow down. You're trying too hard and rushing things is not the answer. You don't need to have everything now.

That's not how the universe works. Your dreams didn't come microwave ready.

You can't just think of an idea start and assume that it will be done in just a little while.

The reason it takes so long is that the finished product is going to be beautiful.

Be patient, it will be well worth the wait.

