Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 25, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign Aquarius, and collectively humanitarian efforts remain a priority.

Try not to overthink early in the morning, as the last aspect the Moon in Gemini makes before changing signs is with Mercury.

Mercury is in Aquarius, and this can prompt nervous energy.

Try to focus on what is and tend to your emotional side instead.

The day dives deeply into empathetic energy and the Moon moves from Gemini into the caring Cancer zodiac sign.

In Cancer, the Moon is home and in her dignity, so it's easy to be tender, kind, and motherly.

It expresses itself naturally, so moodiness can manifest in unusual or difficult situations.

Monday is a good day for cooking, doing domesticated things, and spending time around familiar people and situations.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If January 25 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign.

You are sharp and people can find you powerful, yet mysterious.

You enjoy discovering the dynamics of relationships.

You have a knack for perception and are a natural conversationalist.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include American author and poet Virginia Wolfe, singer and songwriter Alicia Keys, and former swimmer, Charlene who is the Princess of Monaco.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters Cancer, your solar house of home and the family.

The Moon feels at home in Cancer, so this where she naturally expresses herself in matters related to all things that bring comfort.

You won't want to get too caught up in your feelings during this time, but let yourself be guided by instinct and intuition.

You can listen to your gut about what needs to improve on the home front.

This is a good day for batch cooking or baking and getting things done around the house.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Cancer, your solar house of communication.

This is a perfect time for reflecting and doing shadow work.

The sensitivity of the Moon just days before the Full Moon in Leo can have you willingly let things go that no longer serve you.

You may be surprised that you don't have a need to chat choices you want to make with friends.

You may feel resolved without any need to be validated, either. This is a great time to write down goals and to reflect upon them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Cancer, your solar house of money and personal property.

There's nothing like feeling comfortable in your skin, and if the past few days have been insightful, you may feel good about the way things are going.

So, now, with new insight start getting things in order for you at home.

Begin with yourself. If you've gotten rid of clothing or starting to do some house cleaning and realize what you need to make your outfits look great or to get a workout routine going, invest in yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Cancer, your solar house of identity.

Spend some quality time with yourself and doing things that you truly enjoy doing.

Turn off your cell phone and log off of social media for the morning.

Go outside or take a stroll around the block or do something indoors around the home to set your mind.

The next few days are great for personal grooming, cleaning out old clothing, and getting ready for February.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Cancer, your solar house of the past.

Some situations are not worth your time or energy, and there is always one matter that can be removed from your schedule or thoughts to make space for better.

Start to clear negative energy from your life. Perhaps it's time to create a daily ritual of it.

Little-by-little go through drawers or cluttered spaces to see what needs to go and what you don't want anymore.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Cancer, your solar house of friends.

This is a wonderful time for socializing with purpose. Reach out to friends and let them know that you are thinking of them.

If you have lots of memories collected on your cell phone but have never printed the photos out, why not spend a week getting some of that done.

You can upload some photos to your Instagram and share them with a best friend or even family.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Cancer, your solar house of career. Sometimes you can feel at odds with your goals, and when that happens look within.

There are reasons why you're experiencing adverse emotions, and you may not have given yourself the distance to understand or see why.

You may feel like you're torn between one thing and another and work has been hard.

So, during this time look at what you need to do to boost your mindset.

Even if you must look at things critically, it doesn't mean things can't improve. .

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Cancer, your solar house of higher learning.

Some days are perfect for curling up with a good book and working on your personal and professional development.

If you have to learn a new skill that involves interests that are foreign to you, this is the time to do it.

You may find resources from friends or through various community boards online.

Be receptive to what you hear and don't dismiss good advice. Keep an open mind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Cancer, your solar house of shared resources.

This is a great time to practice the law of attraction. You may be surprised by what comes your way when you are open to receive.

You may benefit from asking for things, even among friends and family.

This window of opportunity is great for bartering, trading, and also for seeing how the laws of give and take work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Cancer, your solar house of commitments.

Feelings are such powerful tools. They allow us a chance to truly review how involved we are in a situation.

You may have made a promise that is no longer right for you, and it's really hard to let go and say that you're not interested in it anymore.

This can be a critical point in your life this year. This Moon isn't powerful for letting things go.

What doesn't resonate with you anymore can be released without fear.

So, consider your promises and see which ones you may need to end sooner, than later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Cancer, your solar house of work.

What do you want to get done this week? This is the time to set a plan for accomplishing things.

Run small errands that you need to do for your family or yourself. Do something charitable, too. Drop off a few items at Goodwill or another charity.

Pick up a few extra cans of pet food and donate them to the local shelter.

Just don't try to overwork yourself, which can be easy to do these next few days.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Cancer, your solar house of creativity.

There are days when you can really connect with your inner artist.

You'll enjoy getting some artwork done or perhaps repainting a room and making it look more lively.

Buy some flowers or put in a living plant in the living space to bring some life into your home.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.